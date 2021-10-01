Navjot Singh Sidhu: controversial cricketer from India turned politician





Peacenik, Mr Sidhu counts Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan among his friends

In 1996, Navjot Singh Sidhu started a storm when he left the cricket tour of India in England and returned home after a fight with his captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

A former cricket board official wrote in a recent memoir that Mr Sidhu, then one of the rising cricketers in India, had apparently been injured by curses uttered by his captain with ‘good humor’.

Two years later, Mr Sidhu allegedly beat a 65-year-old man during a dispute over parking in the town of Patiala in the Punjab. The man later died in hospital. In 2006, a court found him guilty of manslaughter. He appealed and in 2018 the Supreme Court fined him for causing injury, but acquitted him of manslaughter.

A flamboyant and outspoken personality, Mr. Sidhu, 57, has continued to garner attention and controversy. Earlier this week, he sparked political turmoil in his last avatar as leader of the Congress Party in Punjab, one of three states where India’s main opposition party is in power.

Mr. Sidhu (second from left) was a popular judge of comedy talent shows

Barely three months after being chosen to lead the party and days after the departure of his main rival and former chief minister, Captain Amrinder Singh, a brave ex-serviceman and seasoned politician, Mr Sidhu resigned. this week.

He is apparently irritated by the “inappropriate” appointments to the cabinet of new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Mr. Sidhu’s actions left the party leadership red and caused many memes. “I am ready to sacrifice everything but I will stick to my principles. I do not aspire to any position,” he said after resigning.

Critics of Mr. Sidhu disagree. They say that after 17 years in politics – first with Hindu nationalist BJP, followed by a brief outing with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and currently with Congress – he remains an “impulsive and self-centered” politician. “He is a very unusual politician. He is not very seasoned, speaks against the tide, does not weigh his words and is capricious,” said Ashutosh Kumar, political scientist.

Friends of Mr. Sidhu describe him as a “protean maverick” who has successfully straddled a number of careers. He has been an international cricketer, television commentator, permanent guest on India’s biggest comedy show and judge for others, and reality TV contestant.

Peacenik, he counts among his friends Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. “My friend Imran Khan has made my life successful. He separated politics from religion,” he once said.

Mr Sidhu’s cricket, experts say, reflected his many personalities. He was both an austere drummer and a swashbuckler. (He played in 51 test matches for India between 1983 and 1999, scoring an average of 42.13.) “To improve his performance, he never went to parties, movies or watched. no other despicable habit, “wrote a news magazine listing its” lesser-known qualities. ” Mr. Sidhu is also deeply religious and vegetarian.

Mr. Sidhu was a swashbuckler

During his second career as a commentator, the exuberant Mr. Sidhu gained a cult following for his local taunts, “mutilating speech with a unique and entertaining concoction of mixed metaphors and distorted clichés,” as described. the writer Amit Varma. Take a few examples of “Sidhuisms” as its sayings are famous: “All that is positive is better than nothing negative” and “An idle mind is where evil hatches eggs”.

Then came a career as a well-dressed guest on a popular laughing comedy show where he wore shiny turbans and color-coordinated costumes. In 2019, he was fired from the show for his comments after a suicide bombing killed more than 40 Indian soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir. Mr Sidhu’s remark – that it was futile to blame Pakistan for the insanity of “a few individuals” – was seen as unpatriotic and widely criticized.

Ayaz Memon, a cricket writer, explains that Mr Sidhu turned to politics “using his popularity as a player and commentator to achieve profitable results as a vote collector”. It has a keen eye for the times and attracts crowds because of its colorful oratory.

In 2004 he joined the BJP and won the siege of Amritsar in the Punjab. In 2016, he resigned after the party denied him a ticket. Next year, before state elections, he joined Congress. “He is very ambitious and seems to have miscalculated his decisions with his latest resignation,” said Rahul Verma, a member of the Delhi-based Center for Policy Research.

Mr. Sidhu has now positioned himself as a principled politician who wants to “save” the Punjab. The northern state is in turmoil. Farmers protest against planned market-friendly reforms. The continued fallout from the desecration of the Sikh holy book in 2015 remains a touching problem for the locals. Drug abuse is high. There is deep-rooted corruption with politically connected cartels running lucrative businesses.

Mr. Sidhu himself is not tainted with allegations. “If I have to clean up the mud, then I have to stay in the mud,” is one of his trademark jokes. But the latest actions of the enfant terrible of Indian politics have embarrassed his already endlessly besieged party – his critics say he remains unhappy that he was not appointed chief minister. “Mr. Sidhu is a man in a hurry,” says Ashutosh Kumar. “He must learn to be patient and have fewer rights.”

