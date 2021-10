US sailor who says he was pictured evacuating baby from Kabul under investigation for speaking at Trump rally

A US Navy who says he saved a baby during the evacuation from Afghanistan in photos seen around the world is under investigation for appearing on stage with Donald Trump at a rally.

Cpl Hunter Clark introduced himself as the guy who pulled the baby over the wall when he addressed the crowd at the Mr Trumps Save America event in Georgia on Saturday.

He appeared to be referring to viral photos and videos from August that showed an unknown sailor guarding the barbed wire wall around Kabul airport, grabbing a child offered by their father and lifting him to safety.

But the Marine Corps is now investigating whether Lance Cpl Clark broke U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) rules that prohibit active duty troops from speaking at any partisan political rally.

A spokesperson told military affairs magazine Task and Purpose that Cpl Clark was not the person who grabbed the baby first in the most famous video, despite being on the same task force. of the Marines.

It’s possible that he was one of the other Marines shown in the video, or that he shot another child over the wall in one of the many similar incidents.

During his rally on Saturday, Mr. Trump introduced the Marine by saying: We were also honored to be joined by one of the Marines who courageously served in Kabul during the withdrawal and helped evacuate the children over the airport wall. You saw him, he did a good job … Lance Corporal, come up here!

Lance Cpl Clark then told the crowd: I’m the guy who pulled the baby over the wall, and it’s definitely one of the greatest things I’ve ever done in my life.

I just want to thank all the support from everyone, it really means a lot. And I’m glad to be home today. Thank you.

His appearance lasted less than a minute, and he was not wearing a uniform, nor endorsing any political candidate or ideology.

Nonetheless, the rally was a political event, and US military commanders are very sensitive to any semblance the military made about joining for partisan purposes.

It comes after a Navy lieutenant colonel was jailed for refusing to stop a stream of social media posts criticizing U.S. generals for the chaos in Afghanistan and urging his supporters to join him in a peaceful revolution.

A Navy spokesperson told Task and Purpose: The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) initiated a command investigation into the presence of Lance Cpl Hunter Clarks at the event last weekend to determine if any DoD policies were violated.

No details relating to this incident can be released while the investigation is ongoing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/kabul-baby-wall-marine-donald-trump-b1930327.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos