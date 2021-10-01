Chinese Ascendant Xi as Attention Turns to All Facets of Life | Xi Jinping News

As billions of people across China celebrate the National Day on October 1, Chinese society finds itself in the midst of a government-led reengineering effort on a scale not seen in decades.

Over the past year, the government has targeted key sectors of society, from China’s wealthy and powerful tech barons to education, celebrity culture, and even the privacy of citizens under the banner of common prosperity.

The precise reasoning and timing behind the sweeping crackdown is unknown, but theories include that some regulatory measures may have been delayed by COVID-19 or that the government may be preparing for the Communist Party of China National Congress next year.

Held once every five years, the 2022 summit will be unprecedented.

After the removal of mandates in 2018, President Xi Jinping is entering a third term and could rule China indefinitely.

(Xi) wants to prove his leadership in almost all spheres of China, be it its international relations, its internal affairs, its corruption issues, its cultural issues, which is new, and so, you see all kinds of movements. occur almost simultaneously, perhaps in preparation for next year’s big events, which include the 2022 Winter Olympics in addition to the party congress, said Lim Tai Wei, senior researcher at National University of Singapore.

Many date the crackdown on October 24 last year, when Alibaba founder and tech titan Jack Ma publicly criticized China’s regulatory system during a speech in Shanghai. Shortly after the event, regulators forced Ant Group, Mas’s technology company, to suspend its planned $ 37 billion IPO, sending shock waves through the global business community.

The mogul has been missing from public view for three months and since January he has kept a low profile as Beijing shifts its attention to the country’s other tech giants.

In July, regulators sued the popular ride-sharing app Didi over concerns that its users’ data could be breached by U.S. officials following its listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Didi was pulled from app stores and its value plummeted, raising fears for the future of the industry.

Concern for the oligarchs

Over the past year, China has also passed new legislation protecting user data privacy and targeting monopolies owned by companies like Mas Alibaba and the equally powerful Tencent. Meanwhile, the IRS has targeted some of China’s most famous celebrities, some of whom owe tens of millions in unpaid taxes, as a follow-up to a larger anti-corruption campaign that began after taking office. Xi in 2012.

It’s no different than the 1890s in America during the thief baron era, and then you had the antitrust movement (President) Teddy Roosevelt. These two periods had new industries that had to, to use the Chinese term, barbaric growth, and then the state and politicians stepped in to change the rules of the game because they thought it was not healthy for them. economics, said Richard McGregor, senior researcher for East Asia at the Lowy Institute in Sydney and author of Xi Jinping: The Backlash.

Obviously there is an element of state control and party control. The party has always been concerned with the growth of a class of oligarchs that arose in Russia in the 1990s and became politically active and politically powerful.

Unlike the United States during the Golden Age, however, many wealthy Chinas are now invited to donate to a prosperity pool, described by some as a black box, though it is intended to fight worsening inequalities, fearing that it will one day lead to social consequences. troubles.

The narrowing of social gaps is also widely seen as the reason for the government crackdown on for-profit private tutoring centers which, until recently, were an integral part of the lives of many students hoping to compete in the ultra-Chinese school system. competitive.

Other changes targeting young people include limits on computer play time during the week and a crackdown on fandoms and effeminates, or what China calls sissies, such men seen in K-groups. Pop.

Unpredictability

According to Xi Jinping, Xi’s political ideology, enshrined in the constitution in 2018, will also be added to the national curriculum and taught in schools from primary to college.

This is a social engineering effort on a scale not seen since Mao Zedong was the supreme leader of China, but it is still unclear whether it is all due to Xi.

We don’t know what is coming from above and what are the different agencies offering what they think Xi Jinping wants. Progressive leftist politics in the West are socially liberal, but the left wing in China is socially conservative, neo-Maoist, anti-sissy, anti-gaming, anti-celebrity culture. Xi is obviously worried about private entrepreneurs. Is he personally concerned with effeminate pop culture? I doubt it, said McGregor.

Whatever the motivation and whoever pulls the strings, the slew of announcements has surprised many.

Maya Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch, says recent crackdowns highlight the continued unpredictability of the Chinese government.

In recent years, many people have called the Chinese government a more institutionalized form of governance despite being a dictatorship, Wang told Al Jazeera.

I think the sweeping changes that are being made as part of Xi’s consolidation of power ask how accurate this understanding of the Chinese government is.