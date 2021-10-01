First tranche of Akkuyu nuclear power plants could be ready in 2022





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that the first power unit at Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) – under construction by Russian nuclear conglomerate Rosatom in southern Turkey – could be commissioned next year . President Erdogan made the statement during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, the first face-to-face meeting in 18 months. “I visited the Akkuyu nuclear power plant; construction is on the right track ”, TASS cited Erdogan as said on Wednesday. “I was told that construction of the nuclear power plant would be completed on a certain date. I believe that we will be able to open the first power unit of the nuclear power plant next year. Of course, the intensive work continues, ”he added. Earlier in September, President Erdogan expressed hope that the first unit of the nuclear power plant would be completed by May 2023, marking the centenary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey. The $ 20 billion project funded by Russian company Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation will be the first nuclear power plant built in Turkey. Intergovernmental cooperation agreement signed in 2010 grants Russia a 99.2% stake in the project, with the remaining 0.8% held by Turkey. Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant began in 2018. The project involves the construction of four pressurized water reactor production units with a total capacity of 4,800 megawatts, which will be able to produce nearly 35 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per year. Located near the port of Mersin, on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey, the Akkuyu site is connected by sea, allowing the transport of heavy machinery to the site. It is close to electricity consumption centers such as Adana, Konya, Antalya and Mersin. At the same time, the nuclear power plant will be the first to use the BOO (Build-Own-Operate) co-investment model, which means that Russia is responsible for both helping to build the plant and the overall safety and operation of the facility once it is operational. The large-scale Russian-Turkish joint project is supposed to reduce Turkey’s dependence on imported energy. Four Rosatom VVER-1200 flagship reactors will secure ten percent of Turkey’s energy needs. He is expected that the installation will have a lifespan of 100 years. Russian state nuclear body, Rosatom, ranks third in the world in terms of nuclear energy production. The energy giant is also the world leader in the simultaneous implementation of nuclear power plant units, holding the world’s largest portfolio of foreign construction projects. According to World nuclear association, Rosatom’s ten nuclear power plants operate 35 reactors totaling 26,983 megawatts (MW) of power and produce 18.7% of Russia’s total electricity. Russia and Turkey have historically seen ups and downs in cooperation, balancing regional rivalries with the search for common ground on economic and strategic interests. In recent years, cooperation between Moscow and Ankara has faced a wide range of challenges amid escalating tensions in Syria, where the two countries support opposing sides, as well as in Libya, Afghanistan and in the South Caucasus. Meanwhile, relations between the two countries risk deteriorating since, according to Putin, declaration As he sat down with Erdogan on Wednesday, both sides learned to find compromises that are beneficial to both sides.

