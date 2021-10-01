PM Modi today launches flagship programs to make all cities waste and water free | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two flagship missions of his government on Friday, the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0. The programs address the ambitious challenge of making all Indian cities waste and water free as part of the journey towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. The SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 programs represent a step forward in effectively addressing the challenges of India’s rapid urbanization, the PMO said. The Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 envisions a plan to make all cities waste free by ensuring gray and black water management in all cities except those covered by AMRUT. It also aims to make all urban local bodies with a population of less than 1 lakh open defecation free (ODF) thus realizing the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas. The mission will also focus on source separation of solid waste, using the principles of the three reduction, reuse, recycling, scientific treatment of all types of municipal solid waste and remediation of old landfills for effective solid waste management. The cost of the entire SBM-U 2.0 mission is approximately 1.41 lakh crore. Read also | PM Modi lays foundation stone for 4 colleges in Rajasthan, praises Ashok Gehlot The Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation 2.0, on the other hand, focuses on 100% coverage of water supply to all households in approximately 4,700 urban local communities by providing approximately 2.68 crore of tap connections and 100% sewer coverage. and septic tanks in 500 AMRUT cities by providing approximately 2.64 crore of sewer or septic tank connections, which will benefit more than 10.5 crore of people in urban areas. AMRUT 2.0 will adopt the principles of the circular economy and promote the conservation and rejuvenation of surface and groundwater bodies, according to the PMO. The mission will promote data-driven governance in water management and technology sub-mission to take advantage of the latest global technologies and skills. “Pey Jal Survekshan” will be conducted to promote gradual competition between cities. The expense of AMRUT 2.0 is approximately 2.87 lakh crore. Read also | Don’t Forget Swachh Bharat Amid Covid-19, Prime Minister Modi Says Mann Ki Baat The SBM-U and AMRUT missions have significantly contributed to improving India’s urban landscape over the past seven years, the PMO said, adding that the two flagship missions have increased the capacity to provide procurement services. in water and basic sanitation to citizens. Swachhta (cleanliness) has become a Jan Andolan today, the statement said. All local urban organizations have been declared ODF and 70 percent of solid waste is currently being treated scientifically. AMRUT has ensured water security by adding 1.1 crore of domestic water tap connections and 85 lakh of sewer connections, benefiting more than 4 crore of people, he added. According to a statement from the PMO, the launch will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Dr Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi. The Union Minister responsible for housing and the city and his counterparts from the States and Union territories should also be present on the occasion.

