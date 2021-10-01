Majority of Trump supporters want to divide country in half





Most Donald Trump voters think it’s time to divide the United States in half, new research shows.

The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, with a new initiative called Project Home Fire, explored the social, political and psychological divisions between those who voted for Donald Trump and those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

According to the results, four in 10 Joe Biden voters (41%) agree that states should be divided between red states and blue states, while more than half of Trump’s voters (52%) would like to separate the country.

The rift between Trump and Biden voters is deep, wide and dangerous. The reach is unprecedented and will not be easily corrected, said Larry J. Sabato, University of Virginia director for policy.

The investigation revealed that there was mistrust on both sides of voters, elected officials and media sources on the opposing camp.

In order to find ways to bridge those divisions, we must not only understand the divisions themselves, but also understand the ways in which we can, together, move forward to reach common ground, Mr. Sabato said. This project helps us do both, said Larry Schack, customer behavior expert and co-founder of Project Home Fire.

The purpose of the investigation is to help uncover specific avenues the couple are persuading Americans on both sides of the divide to open their minds to a mutually beneficial compromise, researchers at the institution said.

The two groups found common ground on specific policies, with 93% of Biden voters somewhat agreeing and 53% strongly agreeing that the country’s electricity grid should be improved, against 85% of Trump voters somewhat agree and 41 percent. hundred totally agree.

Other similar results included upgrading drinking water systems across the country (94/69% Biden, 85/43% Trump supporters somewhat or strongly agree) and investment in road construction. , bridges, railways and other transportation infrastructure (92/64 percent Biden to 86/45 percent Trump).

The biggest disparities were increased income taxes for households earning more than $ 400,000 (92/68% Biden, to 55/26% Trump), and free kindergarten for all American children (90/63 % Biden and 59/29% one hundred Trump), plus free college education (84/60 percent Biden to 43/23% Trump).

