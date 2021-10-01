Trump also rejected the generals’ advice





Representative Mike Rogers, the leading Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said congressional testimony this week showed President Joe Biden ignored advice from top generals on what to do in Afghanistan while former President Donald Trump “listened to him”. That is not exactly correct.

In testimony this week, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said that last November Trump rescinded an order postponing the date for the withdrawal of all troops from Afghanistan to January 15 after Milley and others spoke to White House officials “regarding the risks associated with such a withdrawal.

Instead, Trump chose to reduce the troop strength to 2,500.

But that went against the advice of senior military officials, who at the time recommended that Trump not reduce troop levels below the 4,500 level until the Taliban qualifies for it. an agreement reached with the White House in February 2020.

Even after stepping down, Trump continued to advocate that Biden meet the May 1 deadline for a full withdrawal that was part of that February 2020 deal, a deal criticized during Milley’s and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie testimony in Congress. , commander of US Central Command. .

During the hearing, Rogers noted that testimony had shown that Biden had decided to withdraw his troops completely from Afghanistan over objections from Milley, McKenzie and General Austin Scott Miller, then Commander-in-Chief of US forces and NATO in Afghanistan. They all let Biden know early in his presidency that they believed the United States should keep a force of at least 2,500 troops in Afghanistan to encourage a “negotiated solution” between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Rogers compared it to Trump allegedly following the advice of his generals.

Rogers, September 29: I think the general officers here, and the secretary, have made it clear that they have given the president advice he will not listen to. The last president, they gave him advice and he listened to them.

However, Trump also did not listen to his top military advisers.

During his testimony in the House on September 29, Milley said that based on his advice and “the advice of the commanders at the time,” then Secretary of Defense Mark Esper submitted a memorandum to the White House on November 9 “recommending that we maintain US forces, which were then about 4,500 in Afghanistan, until the conditions are met for further reductions.

This confirmed what Esper told CNN in an August 17 interview.

“My concern was that President Trump, by continuing to want to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan, undermines the agreement, which is why, in the fall, when he called for the return of American forces, from here Noel, I objected, and formally wrote in a letter to him, a note, based on recommendations from the military chain of command and my senior civilian leadership that we are not going any further, that we are not reducing below 4,500 troops, unless and until the conditions are met by the Taliban, ”Esper said in the interview. “Otherwise we would see a number of things unfolding that are currently unfolding in a number of ways. “

The day Esper submitted this memo, Trump fired him.

Milley testified that two days after Esper’s sacking, on November 11, he received an “unclassified signed order [signed by Trump] ordering the US military to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan no later than January 15, 2021. “

Five days before Biden officially replaced Trump as president, a withdrawal on that date would have allowed Trump to step down after fulfilling his campaign promise to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan. (In the campaign fire of October 7, 2020, for example, Trump tweeted, “We should have the remaining few of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan at home by Christmas!”). January was months before the May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of all US forces that were part of the withdrawal agreement.

Milley said he was not consulted on the order, and when he received it, he visited the White House with then-Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and his chief of staff to “discuss this order”.

The order to withdraw all troops by Jan. 15 was then rescinded, Milley said, “after further discussions regarding the risks associated with such a withdrawal.” On November 17, Milley said he had received a new order from Trump, this time ordering that troop levels be reduced to 2,500 by January 15.

So, in a sense, Trump has apparently “listened” to the advice of top military advisers, who have warned not to withdraw all troops by January 15. But even cutting troops from November levels went against the advice of Trump’s top military officials.

McKenzie made this clear during questioning of Democratic Senator Jack Reed on September 28.

Reed, September 28: General McKenzie, again your advice about retaining 2,500 troops has been reiterated several times, but you also recommended in the fall of 2020 4,000 troops. Was this correct?

McKenzie: Sir, that’s right. I recommended that in the fall of 2020, while we were having deliberations, I recommended that we stay at that level.

Reed: And that was rejected by the Trump administration?

McKenzie: Sir, it was.

Trump also never rescinded the May 1 withdrawal date from the deal with the Taliban – something Milley and McKenzie said they were opposed to.

In a statement released on April 18, Trump criticized the extension of Bidens’ withdrawal deadline until September 11, saying we can and must get out sooner. Trump concluded: Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I had planned to retire on May 1 and we should stick to that schedule as much as possible.

Trump even boasted at rallies in June and July that his administration’s deal with the Taliban likely prevented Biden from reneging on the US commitment to a full withdrawal.

I started the process, Trump said at a rally in Ohio on June 26, his first since leaving office. All the troops return home. They [the Biden administration] could not stop the process. 21 years are enough. Don’t we think? 21 years old. They couldn’t stop the process. They wanted it, but it was very difficult to stop the process when other things are a shame.

At a rally in Phoenix on July 24, Trump bragged again, I started to leave Afghanistan, adding, I think it was impossible for him [Biden] to stop it, but it was a different matter.

During their testimony to Congress this week, Milley and McKenzie criticized the February 2020 deal, known as the Doha accord. The pact called for the release of 5,000 Taliban fighters who had been held as prisoners by the Afghan government, which was not a party to the accord. Although then Afghan President Ashraf Ghani opposed it, under pressure from the US government, he eventually agreed to release the prisoners.

But while the United States “signed up to all the terms” of the deal, the Taliban never did, Milley said during the House hearing on September 29.

“There were seven conditions applicable to the Taliban and eight to the United States,” Milley said. “Although the Taliban did not attack US forces, which was one of the conditions, they did not fully comply with any other condition of the Doha agreement. And perhaps more importantly for the national security of the United States, the Taliban have never given up their ties with al-Qaeda nor severed their affiliation with them.

Milley said that is why he and other servicemen in November 2020 advised against further troop cuts until the Taliban begins to honor all of their commitments in the deal.

“In the fall of 2020, my analysis was that an accelerated withdrawal without fulfilling the specific and necessary conditions risked losing the substantial gains made in Afghanistan, damaging the credibility of the United States around the world and precipitating a collapse. general of the ANSF. [Afghan National Security Forces] and the Afghan government resulting in a complete Taliban takeover or general civil war, ”Milley said in his Senate testimony on September 28. ” It was a year ago. My assessment has remained constant throughout.

Nonetheless, as we have said, Trump ultimately ordered further troop cuts to 2,500 by January 15.

“My assessment is yes … it is [the Doha agreement] has affected the morale of the Afghan security forces, ”Milley said.

“From a relatively short-term perspective, I think the Doha agreement and the signing of the Doha agreement have had a really pernicious effect on the Afghan government and its military. Psychological more than anything, ”McKenzie told the House the next day. “But we set a specific date when we were going to leave and when they could expect all assistance to end. So, for the first time, there was something in front of them.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin concurred with McKenzie’s assessment during the House hearing.

As part of this agreement, we agreed to cease conducting air operations against the Taliban. So the Taliban got stronger, ”Austin said. “They stepped up their offensive operations against the Afghan security forces, and the Afghans were losing a lot of people every week. On top of that, we released 5,000 prisoners. And many of these prisoners have returned to fill the ranks of the Taliban. So they got a lot stronger. They continued their attacks. We have become smaller. And so I agree with General McKenzie, that’s when you might start to see things really start to take a different direction.

Trump has since criticized Biden, calling the troop withdrawal a “total surrender.”

“He fled Afghanistan instead of following the plan our administration left him,” Trump said in a statement on Aug. 14.

But as we have said, Trump had also moved towards withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan, even as the Taliban violated terms they agreed to in Doha. And he did so against the advice of his senior military advisers.

