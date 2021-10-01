Olympians gear are top picks in MP Souvenirs Online Auction





As the online auction of Prime Minister Narendra Modis memorabilia enters its final week, items donated to the Prime Minister by this year’s Olympic medalists remain the top picks.

On the block of the virtual auction which will continue until October 7, 1,340 items, including the T-shirt worn by Avani Lakhera (with a base price of Rs 15 lakh), a stole with the signatures of the Olympians (base price of Rs 90 lakh), the fence used by Bhavani Devi, Rakshak brand hockey sticks used by the women’s and men’s hockey teams and an autographed badminton racquet used by PV Sindhu. The javelins used by gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Paralympic gold medalist Sumit Antil received the highest bids so far Rs 1,00,10,000 and Rs 1,00.01,000, respectively, well that the offers were not much higher than their base price of Rs 1 crore each. Once the auction is complete, the department will notify the highest bidders via email and the items will be shipped to them after payment. Proceeds from the online auction will go to the Namami Gange Mission. Souvenirs also include a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir presented to the Prime Minister by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, a wooden replica of the Chardham presented by the Minister of Tourism of Uttarakhand Satpal Maharaj, a replica of the Rudraksha Convention Center in Varanasi, and a souvenir of the Flame of Victory presented to the Prime Minister by General Bipin Rawat, celebrating 20 years of the Kargil War. Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel visited the National Gallery of Modern Art on Thursday to review the third round of electronic auctions. Patel said the auction offered the general public the opportunity not only to own priceless memorabilia offered to the prime minister, but also to contribute to the cause of preservation of the Ganges.

