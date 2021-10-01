Khaqan and Sana claim 35 PTI deputies in contact with the PMLN





ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claimed that around 35 Members of the National Assembly (NAM) belonging to the PTI approached them and asked for assurance of the allocation of the PMLN ticket for the general elections .

Speaking exclusively to The News, he said: I inform you that 35 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPs have approached us and want assurance from the PML-N leadership that they will receive tickets for the next general election. . Asked, he replied: I am not talking about past contacts because these are the latest developments. You will be surprised to learn that the PTI deputies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also contacted the main members of our party and showed their willingness to stand for the next election on the PMLN ticket.

He said: It’s no big secret that the majority of these MPs are from Punjab and want to secure their political future. Some of them enjoy perks and privileges but are still unwilling to run for general election on the PTI ticket. Responding to a question, he said: Rana Sanaullah can better inform you about the members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to the ruling party, who are ready to jump from the sinking ship of the PTI. We have informed all these disgruntled PTI MPs that our party has no intention of tabling no-confidence motions both in the Punjab and at the federal level. They can therefore only speak of the legislative elections which may be held soon.

Sources have repeatedly claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has consistently rejected the proposal to table a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar because he argues that his party does not would be part of any political movement that bears imprints of the establishment. PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has also been very vocal and has always opposed the idea of ​​no-confidence motions. Senior members of the PMLN informed this correspondent in the recent past that Maryam Nawaz believed Usman Buzdar to be the Achilles heel of the PTI and would be one of the main factors in sinking the PTI ship.

To another question, he said: Our party has closed the doors to Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan who is now unable to return to the party due to his insulting remarks against the party leadership. The party leadership will consider the demands of disgruntled PTI MPs and reach a decision by consensus. We can take back those who left us in the past, but it will be difficult for those who have used foul language against the party leadership. “

He said: I have no information about any meeting of Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan with the leadership of our party. Now, elected officials will continue to come to us from other parties because everyone knows that the PMLN is the greatest power in the political field.

Meanwhile, PMLN Punjab chairman Rana Sanaullah said several PTI parliamentarians from Punjab were in contact with him. He said that while speaking to the media here on Thursday. When the time comes, we will release the names, he said, adding that the government boat is sinking. He said that the army chief and DG ISI asked Imran Khan to speak to the opposition but that he does not listen to them while no one in the PTI listens to Imran Khan. He claimed that even Usman Buzdar was not listening to him.

Responding to a question, he said most of the roads built under the PMLN government were built by the FWO and China. Now, it is not clear who Imran Khan is accusing of corruption in road construction. Responding to a question on the long march, he said that the long march has come, but unfortunately the PPP has gotten out of this process.

He said that Imran Khan’s absolutely no statement was also false news. He said the world was not ready to listen to him as the elected prime minister. Now America is talking about punishing Pakistan with Afghanistan, he said, adding that this was the complete failure of the PTI’s foreign policy. He said the government is only focusing on expanding the services of the NAB chairman and EVM machines to rig the upcoming elections. He said that instead of solving people’s problems, they only increase them through rising inflation, uncontrollable rise in prices and the upward trend in the value of the dollar. He said the PMLN and PDM will soon launch a campaign of protest against the government, but we do not want lawlessness and peaceful protests to be our constitutional right.

