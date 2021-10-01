Turkeys’ multi-million dollar dump – Transitions

Will a new mayor permanently close the Ankaras amusement park or will he reopen and try to recoup this massive investment?

The development of Ankapark, billed as the largest theme park in the world, was once a flagship project of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) administration in the Turkish capital Ankara. After only six months of operation and with a change of mayor in Ankara, the park gates are closed and the project threatens to become a giant white elephant.

The fate of Ankapark, which replaced part of Ataturk’s historic forest farm, is now in the hands of Mansur Yavas, the new mayor of Ankara, a member of the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP ). He must choose between reopening the park to recover the millions of lire that the municipality has already spent there or returning the site to its previous state.

The project was started in 2013 by AKP Mayor Melih Gokcek, who decorated the 1.3 million square meter theme park with giant dinosaur statues. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan endorsed the project, saying it would add value to the Ankaras brand.

Originally planned to welcome 5 million tourists in the first year, the park only remained open six months after its launch in May 2019, with the number of visitors well below expectations. Two years earlier, a disastrous press launch had seen a roller coaster collapse with Gokcek on board, leaving the mayor stranded. Visitors suffered the same fate on several rides, as repair work apparently failed to fix the machines in the long run.

The park included 2,117 rides, parking for 6,800 vehicles and a hotel to accommodate visitors from out of town, which Gokcek said cost the equivalent of $ 300 million in 2018. In 2019, Erdogan valued the project at $ 255 million. More recently, Yavas said the actual cost of the park was $ 801 million. A point of contention between political parties, the privately run park supported by public funds now costs the municipality one million Turkish liras a day ($ 112,600), Yavas said in late August.

Corruption allegations

According to Haydar Demir, municipal councilor of the Ankara CHP, many tenders offered under the Ankapark project were not executed correctly and were often awarded repeatedly to the same recipients.

They just did what they wanted and created this wasteful project, Demir said, adding that the CHP was in the minority on the board at the time and the councilors’ protests were dismissed.

However, [even] AKP members have started to be bothered by the state of affairs now, he continued.

No AKP representative responded to requests for comment. However, in 2019, Aydin Unal, a former AKP MP from Ankara, expressed reservations about the park in a newspaper article, complaining that heavy investments in the project had caused the disruption of municipal services in Ankara.

Demir now says the funds donated to the park could have been used to solve many of the problems in the capital, noting the city’s water supply problems.

All the drinking water of this city of 6 million inhabitants has been channeled to purification centers, and water shortages have been filled in some neighborhoods. It cost $ 600 million. The money spent on solving Ankaras transport problems is $ 101 million. Thus, Ankaparks’ budget could have solved Ankara’s water and road infrastructure problems, he said.

Under the new mayor of the CHP, the municipality of Ankara sued the managing company Ankapark for the cancellation of the contract and the evacuation of the premises. At the case’s first hearing on September 13, the court ruled in favor of Ankara Municipality’s petition to rescind Ankaparks’ contract, but the company appealed the decision. The municipality must now wait for a decision from the higher courts.

Yavas said the region is a national treasure and the investment should not be wasted. Demir also suggested that the municipality could improve the facility and continue to operate it as a park after it returns to municipal control.

From farmland to the palace

Founded by the founder of modern Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1937 to encourage agricultural production, the site was donated to the national treasure after his death. Law 5659 on the founding of the Ataturk Forest Farm Directorate prohibited all trade, industrial activity and residential construction on the land. The AKP government had to resort to legal maneuvers to authorize the desired use of the land, allowing residential construction and trade on the property. The site is now also home to the lavish presidential complex built by Erdogan in 2014, often referred to as the palace.

The Turkish Chamber of Architects has described the area as a battleground, filing more than 300 legal complaints about inappropriate practices being carried out on the property. Another criminal complaint was recently filed against Ankapark, adding to nearly 20 others.

Tezcan Karakus Candan, Ankara President for the Chamber of Architects, is in favor of the restoration of Ataturk’s former forest farm.

Ankara’s budget has been used inefficiently. The announced $ 801 million is just the tip of the iceberg, he said, adding that the current city administration should shut the park down for good.

This structure is an urban crime, he continued. The use of this land as a park is an ideological betrayal of Ataturk’s will, and the expenditure of the city budget on behalf of the municipality is a continuation of the waste. A good management of this place would require 3,000 people in staff and 18 million visitors per year to be able to pay the salaries. How could a municipality manage this? It is clearly not possible. This place is doomed to bankruptcy, concludes Candan.

A park employee who worked in different departments at a senior level said the project could add value to the city, but was hampered by political factors.

The facility was built on a huge budget, the employee who requested anonymity continued, adding: There is significant waste going on in the park. There were ashtrays covered with gold dust in some rooms.

The park did not pay its employees’ salaries during the six months it remained open, the worker said, adding that the staff ultimately went on strike.

The park closed after our decision and has not been reopened since. Now all were listed as being on unpaid leave. The companies that run the place and the park management literally stole it. Resources inside slowly began to be stolen after the park closed. Everything was gone, down to the electric wires. This place has been carefully prepared. It could have been a beautiful park if it had been managed properly. Now it’s just a nuisance for everyone, the employee said.

The Ankara General Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the proposed tenders for Ankapark and will examine allegations of corruption regarding the purchases and sales that took place during construction.

Gokcek, the former mayor, has said in recent months that all tenders have been carried out legally and his administration’s expenses amount to around $ 400 million.

This dinosaur park is the largest closed amusement park in the world. It did not turn into a dumping ground that is all lies, he said.

CinarLivane Ozeris an Ankara-based freelance journalist who writes primarily on human rights issues. In the past, she was a court reporter working for the national dailies Aksam and Vatan, and also worked for TV6 as editor-in-chief of political news.