Harriet Hageman once berated Trump and endorsed Liz Cheney. She now challenges her with her support





By Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck, CNN

Harriet Hageman, who won former President Donald Trump’s endorsement in her 2022 candidacy to challenge Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, once called her current opponent a “proven, courageous constitutional conservative.”

In a speech endorsing Cheney’s campaign to Congress in 2016, Hageman attacked the “concerted efforts to force real conservatives to sit down and shut up,” adding that these efforts “never worked on me and I know that they will not work and have no effect on Liz Cheney.

Hageman’s comments, found by CNN’s KFile in footage from the Wyoming Republican Party convention that year, show the Wyoming attorney’s abrupt about-face, who received Trump’s backing in the primary. of the GOP against Cheney earlier this month. Once the leader in efforts to oppose Trump’s nomination, she now calls Trump “the greatest president of my life.”

“I know Liz Cheney is a proven, courageous constitutional conservative, someone who has the education, background and experience to fight effectively for Wyoming on the national stage,” Hageman said in 2016. “He There have been and will continue to be concerted efforts to force real conservatives to sit down and shut up. These efforts have never worked on me and I know they will not work and have no effect on Liz Cheney. I am proud to introduce Liz Cheney as the next representative to Congress from the great state of Wyoming. “

Earlier in the remarks, while introducing Cheney, Hageman calls her “my friend” and someone who will bring an overbreadth “national spotlight” from the federal government to the state.

The video of Hageman’s remarks comes as The New York Times reported that Hageman, then a delegate of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, was involved in efforts to prevent Trump from receiving the Republican National Convention nomination in 2016. Cruz, argued by Hageman, won the 14 delegates at the Wyoming convention.

Hageman, according to the New York Times, called Trump “racist and xenophobic” in 2016.

In a lengthy statement to CNN, Hageman attacked Cheney for not being “Wyoming in the sense of what that means”, and said that “Cheney’s betrayal began long before the 2020 election.”

“At a time when we needed everyone on deck, Liz Cheney got off the ship, paddled to the other side and is fighting back now,” Hageman said. “When Liz Cheney voted to impeach President Trump, she betrayed Wyoming, she betrayed this country and she betrayed me. Most people in Wyoming feel the same way.

Video from the 2016 Republican National Convention also shows Hageman voting for “non-binding” delegates making delegates free to vote for any presidential candidate they choose, regardless of the outcome of a caucus or primary in the state.

The move to “untie” delegates was seen as a last chance for anti-Trump Republicans to prevent Trump from becoming the Republican nominee in 2016.

At a lengthy RNC Rules Committee meeting in July 2016, Hageman spoke out in favor of urging states to hold closed primaries – so that only registered Republicans could vote in GOP primaries – an amendment which would affect future presidential elections and benefit more conservative candidates. At the time, Trump’s political ideology was viewed with skepticism by some conservatives.

“By not having a closed primary, we have Democrats who often choose the candidates. Either they choose the weakest candidate or they choose the more moderate or liberal candidate in many, many, many of our races, ”Hageman said at the time, adding that it would be very helpful for his state in. Wyoming.

“We think it should be the Republicans who choose our candidates, not the Democrats,” she said.

In his statement to CNN, Hageman did not address his vote to “untie the delegates” at the 2016 RNC convention in an effort to prevent Trump from becoming the Republican nominee, but stressed his support for the closed primaries.

“It is true that I was Cruz’s delegate to the convention in 2016, like most of the delegates from Wyoming. Like me, there were a lot of people who initially supported other candidates and then came to rally with President Trump when he won the nomination, ”she said.

Five years later, Trump backed Hageman for Wyoming’s sole congressional seat, saying earlier this month that she had his “full and utter endorsement.”

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

