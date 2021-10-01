Government and opposition attack road projects





ISLAMABAD: The government and the opposition blamed the road projects on Thursday a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said the PMLN plans would be investigated.

Addressing a press conference here, PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal dismissed Imran Khan’s criticism of the PMLN government’s development plans, accusing him of misleading the nation into this which concerns road projects directly financed by the Chinese government and executed by the institutions of the Pakistani army.

He said the prime minister, while raising allegations of corruption in highway projects and other mega-highway projects, slandered close friends of Pakistan like China and the National Logistics Cell (NLC) and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

Imran Khan means that either the Chinese government has embezzled the Pakistani treasury or Pakistani military institutions like the NLC and FWO have committed acts of corruption in these road projects, he said, adding that the road projects were part of the China Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the PTI government was acting as a tool in the hands of anti-state forces opposing the CPEC. The FWO and NLC were the highest bidder of various projects, including those directly funded by the Chinese government, he said.

The PMLN leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a psychological patient who wanted to make every PMLN project controversial without knowing the facts and technical details. Imran Khan should be aware that there is a difference between the bid price and the project completion price, while the project cost also varies due to different specifications, he said.

He told the prime minister that China’s ambassador to Islamabad on Twitter praised the Havelian-Thakot highway project, saying it was among the best engineering projects in the world. He said the project was directly funded by the Chinese government.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PTI-led government has slowed the pace of the CPEC project and failed to provide infrastructure for the nine special economic zones, which was due to be done by the end of 2020. .

He regretted that the PTI government also unleashed propaganda against the energy projects which were completed thanks to the Chinese government, adding that the PTI regime should be ashamed to point the finger at such energy plans. If these projects had not been completed, the country would have had to face 10 hours of load shedding per day, he said.

Responding to Ahsan Iqbals’ claims, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry made it clear that the Sharif family’s corruption would be investigated at all costs, having nothing to do with it. with the CPEC.

He criticized the PMLN for linking its corruption in road infrastructure projects to CPEC, and said this boggles the mind. He then remarked: Regarding the CPEC, I don’t understand why the PMLN wants to tie China to its corruption.

The minister said this during the launching ceremony of a book, written by sports analyst Dr Nauman Niaz. He pointed out that the PMLN leadership is trying to tie China and state institutions to their corruption in the hope of obtaining relief in the investigation to be carried out into the Era-era road construction project. government of the PMLN.

He stressed that the PMLN would not be allowed to succeed in their plan, and alleged that the PMLN leadership was trying to hide behind the institutions to escape responsibility in the road projects.

Fawad hoped that Ahsan Iqbal and his party would avoid such a negative attitude towards the CPEC, which was an initiative of national importance, and pointed out that Ahsan Iqbal should first decide who runs the affairs of the PMLN. He should get a vote of confidence from the PMLN first, then ask the others for a vote of confidence.

The minister stressed that Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys not only the confidence of the National Assembly but also of the whole nation which elected him to power and that the Prime Minister will continue to rule on the basis of the confidence of the people in his leadership.

