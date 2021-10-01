Why India’s arms deals with Russia are about to become a puzzle for Biden

To date, the only countries sanctioned by the law are Turkey and China, both for purchasing the same S-400 system that is expected to arrive in India. It’s a precedent that could put the Biden administration in an awkward position with a key ally.

Narendra Modi’s government appears to have made the decision to go ahead with the system, and it has not backed down in the past three years despite threats of sanctions, said Sameer Lalwani, director of the Stimson Centers program. South Asia.

They planned around it, they made that commitment and reaffirmed it. They don’t blink about it and so we can play this chicken game as much as we want, but the consequences will be worse for us, he said.

Modi was in Washington last week to meet with Biden and other executives from The Quad India, Australia, Japan and the United States to discuss a range of regional issues, but U.S. and Indian officials have not confirmed that the S -400 was the order of the day. .

India has been a customer of arms manufactured in the United States, Russia, France and Israel for decades. But in recent years, successive administrations in Washington have attempted to wean India off Russian equipment, with important victories. But Russia maintains a grip on some major systems, selling nuclear-powered submarines and warships to the Indian armed forces.

The S-400 air defense system, however, looms large.

In 2020, the Trump administration kicked Turkey out of the F-35 program and imposed sanctions under CAATSA after Turkey received its first S-400, a major step against a longtime ally of the United States. NATO.

Being removed from the F-35 club was a bitter pill for the Turkish government, but Washington and its NATO allies had taken years publicly and privately warning Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to close the deal. However, the Turkish leadership remained defiant throughout the process. Last week Erdogan said he was ready to buy a second S-400, pledging that no one can interfere in terms of what kind of defense systems we acquire, from what country, to what level.

The Indian government was certainly monitoring all of this in great detail and throughout the process we continued to warn them, said R. Clarke Cooper, Assistant Secretary of State for Politico-Military Affairs under the Trump administration, now at the Atlantic Council. The message to the Indian government after signing the deal with Russia in 2018 was to watch, you take delivery of the S-400, you are potentially going to compromise interoperability with the United States, and you are potentially going to compromise interoperability. with other partners you like, Cooper said.

The CAATSA Act of 2017 came in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and was intended to deter countries from purchasing Russian equipment while punishing the country’s arms industry. Given the importance of Russia’s arms exports to the Asia-Pacific region, however, the Trump and Biden administrations have struggled to balance the law against burgeoning allies who have long opposed the purchase of Russian equipment.

India is a key part of this balance, and how the United States treats India’s relationship with Russia will impact how other nations expect to be treated.

The Indian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment on the potential for sanctions.

Since CAATSA came into effect, the message to countries with long-standing relationships with the Russian defense industry has generally been to keep your AK-47s, but if you’re really looking to have a modern military alongside you of the United States and its partners, don’t put that at risk, Cooper said. I would be surprised if the Biden team had a different kind of conversation with the Indian government.

A senior administration official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter and requested anonymity, said India’s planned defense purchases from Russia are no secret, but we urge all our allies and partners to renounce transactions with Russia that risk triggering sanctions, under CAATSA. .

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has not made any decisions regarding sanctions and CAATSA has no general or country-specific waiver provisions, the official said. Any transaction with the Russian defense or intelligence sectors must be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

In the case of Turkey, the concern inside NATO was that the powerful Russian radar system that tracks S-400 targets will return valuable information to Moscow on the functioning of the F-35 and others. planes. Brussels leaders said there was no way they could place their F-35s near this radar system, even if it was operated by an ally.

India remains a huge market for arms-exporting countries, accounting for 9.5% of all global arms imports in 2020, second only to Saudi Arabia, according to the International Peace Research Institute of Stockholm.

And billions of that spending will continue to go to Russia.

Whatever happens, whether it’s sanctions or a waiver, the real challenge for the administration is figuring out how to avoid having to deal with this over and over again, Stimsons Lalwani said.

In 2023, India will receive the first two of Russia’s four new frigates, and in 2025, will begin leasing its third nuclear-powered submarine from Moscow, with all major deals already in place.

The question will be whether this will trigger a wave of sanctions every time, Lalwani said. So the other reason the administration will have to sort this out with Congress is that that sword of Damocles does not weigh on the relationship for the next five to 10 years because these deals have already been made and signed.

In March, the President of the Senate for Foreign Relations, Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warning that if India chooses to go ahead with its purchase of the S-400, this act will clearly constitute a significant and punishable transaction with the Russian defense sector, it will also limit the India’s ability to work with the United States on the development and procurement of sensitive military technology.

While these major deals will force Washington to consider its own political choices, industrial competition between the US and Russian defense industries will remain fierce.

In May, the State Department approved the sale of six P-8 submarine fighters to India, adding to the 12 Boeing-made planes the country already operates. The agreements all provide that 30% of manufacturing takes place in India, under the Modis Make in India program.

A major prize awaits in the coming months, when India decides who will build its new fleet of up to 110 multirole fighter jets. Lockheed Martin is working to sell its F-21 fighter, a derivative of the F-16, to India.

Boeing offers its F-15EX Eagle II and F / A-18E / F Super Hornets, which compete with Saabs Gripen E / F, Dassaults Rafale and Eurofighters Typhoon, which is produced by a consortium of Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo . It is believed that Russia is offering both its MiG-35 and its Sukhoi Su-35.

The designation of India by the Obama administration as a major defense partner in 2016 was a sign of Washington’s desire to move closer to New Delhi, while pushing the Indian government to start avoiding certain Russian equipment.

The deal grants India access to U.S. defense technologies at a level comparable to NATO allies, and came just after Russia lost a $ 3 billion deal with Boeing to build Apache and Chinook helicopters.

The United States and its influential defense industry are not about to pull out of these deals and a growing relationship with India at a time when the country has become a close ally in deterring China. But since India is not about to give up its relations with Russia, Congress and the White House will soon have to decide how much they are willing to accept.