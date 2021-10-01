Reviews | Biden’s Justice Department shouldn’t pursue Trump’s political vendetta





Even before Sussmann’s indictment, the Durham investigation was an enigmatic and curious endeavor. Throughout 2020, Trump and Barr have raised the possibility of explosive pre-election developments that never materialized, and political pressure to find something appears to have prompted the resignation of a senior prosecutor from the Durhams team. . Nonetheless, in October, Barr appointed Durham as special advocate in an apparent (albeit legally absurd) effort to strengthen Durham should Biden win the election.

The only tangible result of the Durham investigation was the 2020 prosecution of a low-level FBI attorney named Kevin Clinesmith who should have raised many more concerns about the conduct of Durham and his prosecutors than at the era. Clinesmith altered an internal email while working on a request to the Foreign Intelligence Review Court in 2017 to monitor Trump’s campaign adviser Carter Page. Thanks in large part to conservative media amplification from the Durhams team who, among other things, claimed that Clinesmith was motivated by anti-Trump prejudice, many people have interpreted this to mean (a) that the The modified email had somehow misled the court into approving Page’s surveillance and b) that Clinesmith had deliberately attempted to deceive the court.

None of these things were true. The Durhams team conceded at the last minute that there was no indication that the email, which concerned a relatively narrow factual point, had an effect on everything that had transpired within the FBI. or the FISC. And the presiding judge ultimately concluded that Clinesmith was not trying to get anything inappropriate, that he actually believed what he had written and that he was simply saving himself some work by modifying the e-mail in question.

This is not to excuse the conduct Clinesmith fully assumed when he pleaded guilty, but it has been grossly disproportionate by prosecutors in Durhams and many right-wing commentators. In a less politically charged environment, there is a good chance that Clinesmith, who was ultimately put to the test, was never brought to justice.

Sussmann’s indictment appears to reflect an equally questionable exercise of prosecutorial discretion.

Sussmann is accused of lying during a September 2016 meeting with Jim Baker, the FBI’s general counsel at the time, as he urged Baker to investigate whether the Trumps company maintained a secret computer server to communicate with a Russian bank. The indictment alleges that Sussmann falsely stated that he was not acting on behalf of any client and that he was forwarding the allegations as a good citizen when in fact he was doing so in the course of work from his law firm for the Clinton campaign.

It could have been laid out in a few pages, but the Durhams team produced a 27-page indictment that suggests what really offended them was the way the underlying technical analysis Sussmann provided to Baker was being prepared and aired at the time. The indictment essentially alleges that the Clinton campaign used its attorneys to submit to the FBI and the media a technical analysis that had been prepared by people who knew it was garbage, and that they did. in order to promote the narrative that Trump had questionable ties to Russia.

The not-so-subtle implication is that Sussmann himself knew the analysis was unwanted even as he pushed the FBI to investigate, but the indictment doesn’t actually say so. It may have been difficult for prosecutors to definitively establish this one way or another since Sussmann’s communications on this point may have been privileged. This appears to have left the Durhams team with an alleged misrepresentation from Sussmann about who he represented when he met Baker.

Even on this narrow theory, the case against Sussmann suffers from some significant issues. On the one hand, it is far from clear that the alleged misrepresentation even took place: Baker attended the meeting alone and then testified before Congress on what Sussmann said which is arguably inconsistent with the indictment. In addition, the legal materiality threshold is very favorable to the government, but in practice it is hard to believe that the alleged misrepresentation mattered much, especially since the office seems to have known that Sussmann and his cabinet were working for the account. of the Democratic Party. Party and the Clintons. The case was also filed in Washington, which isn’t exactly a Trump-friendly jurisdiction, so it’s not hard to imagine a jury acquitting Sussmann if he takes the case to court, which further suggests that the indictment may have been aimed more at the court of public opinion than at anything else.

It all had the distinct appearance of an effort by the Durhams team to point out Sussmann as a scapegoat for potentially improper conduct by the Clinton campaign that they are not prepared to criminalize. and that they may never be able to charge in many cases. in the same way that they forced Clinesmith to take public responsibility for the surveillance of Page. It remains to be seen whether the latest subpoena to the Sussmanns company will actually do anything, but at least from the outside, the effort eerily resembles a proverbial fishing expedition. These concerns were further compounded on Thursday, when CNN and The New York Times published articles suggesting that Sussmann’s indictment allegations regarding technical analysis were based on a highly selective and arguably misleading characterization of th – relevant emails.

It is possible that the Durhams team uncovered a legitimate media and political scandal by assuming that the Clinton campaign used Sussmann to provide the FBI with shoddy analysis whose primary purpose was to launch a federal investigation that could discredit Trump in the days preceding the elections. , while some journalists were, at best, too gullible of political agents, but even so, Durham is not meant to be a media ombudsperson or taxpayer-funded political reporter. If he wants to expose supposed facts which he believes are of legitimate public interest, but whose relevance is questionable for a true criminal prosecution, he can include them in the public report he is supposed to produce, and the public can assess them accordingly.

In the two and a half years and millions of dollars spent since his investigation began, Durham has yet to identify any serious misconduct within the FBI. We find ourselves in the surreal position of having an ongoing criminal investigation into the 2016 election, while, at the same time, the DOJ under Garland appears to sit idly by as information continues to pile up, resulting in provides yet another reason to investigate Trump’s conduct. itself following the 2020 election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/09/30/biden-justice-department-trump-political-vendetta-durham-investigation-514722 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos