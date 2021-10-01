Bamsoet: the relocation of the national capital must be reinforced by the PPHN





NASIONAL INFO – MPR Chairman RI Bambang Soesatyo pointed out that after President Joko Widodo sent a presidential letter regarding the State Capital Bill (RUU IKN), the development process as well as the relocation of the state capital also needed to be strengthened. through the legal umbrella through the Principles of State Policy (PPHN). ). Because the work on the project does not end until the end of President Joko Widodo’s mandate. Instead, it must be continued by the successor president. “The existence of the IKN bill, which consists of 34 articles and 9 chapters, is always likely to be replaced by a Perppu. Therefore, it must be reinforced by the PPHN. Thus, regardless of the elected president in the 2024 elections, the progress of the works and the relocation of the state capital remains a priority that must be completed, ”said Bamsoet in Focus Group Discussion (FGD) ‘Urban development and housing‘held by the Indonesia-Korea State Capital Network (IKN for IKN), virtually from the Speaker of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly, in Jakarta on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Indonesia, HE Mr. Park Tae-sung, Chairman of the National Agency for the Construction of Administrative Towns in Korea (which oversees the capital relocation project in Korea). Mooik Park, Regional Development Assistant of the Ministry of National Development Planning / BAPPENAS Rudy Prawiradinata, Director of Housing Management System and Strategy of the Ministry of PUPR Edward Abdurahman, and General Vice President of the Indonesian DPP of the real estate for foreign relations Rusmin Lawin. Also present were members of the IKN, including Indonesian House of Representatives Member Robert Joppy Cardinal, Indonesian House of Representatives Member Harum Rudy Mas’ud, Regent of North Penajam Paser Abdul Gafur Mas’ud, and the deputy commissioner of the Financial Council Authority of Dumoly services Freddy Pardède. The Chairman of the 20th DPR RI revealed that two days ago he received the good news that a new National Assembly building would be built in Sejong City thanks to an amendment to the Assembly Law. national in Korea. An important decision for Sejong City to become the administrative capital. “With the national capital relocation program, of course, Indonesia must also relocate the parliament building, and it will be a good opportunity to establish cooperative relations between the two countries in the relocation project of the building of the Parliament, ”Bamsoet said. The head of the Law Enforcement, Security and Defense Agency of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) explained that the development of the state capital in the province of East Kalimantan presents major environmental challenges. In particular, ensure the construction of housing and other supportive infrastructure in order to maintain biodiversity, while maintaining the function of Kalimantan’s forests as one of the lungs of the world. “In addition, President Joko Widodo stressed that the development of the national capital in East Kalimantan highlights the concept of forest town. The concept translates into six principles, namely the conservation of natural resources and animal habitats linked to nature, low-carbon development, adequate water resources, controlled development and community involvement, ”said Bamsoet. Party Vice President Golkar recalled that urban and residential developments that are not well planned will have an impact on the economy, social and the quality of the urban environment. “Thanks to the FGD, we can learn more about the Korean urban development model and the cooperation project to build housing for civil servants in the new Indonesian capital,” Bamsoet said.

