Durham’s indictment of Trump’s Russian enemies crumbles





When Donald Trump’s attorney general appointed John Durham to investigate what Trump claimed was a deep state conspiracy against him, a question hung: what exactly was Durham thinking? Durham had a respectable resume as a prosecutor in a career that didn’t seem to lead directly to a role of Trumps Roy Cohn.

Was he just accepting the role out of diligence and understanding that if he found no crimes he could end Trump’s absurd accusations? Or unlikely but possible, would he uncover real evidence of a criminal FBI plot to undermine Trump? Or had Durham undergone the same Fox News-induced brain fusion that turned figures like Barr, Giuliani and many others into authoritarian conspiracy theorists?

Following Durham’s first and perhaps only indictment, we can safely dismiss the first two explanations.

Durham’s indictment doesn’t even allege that the FBI did wrongdoing. Instead, he accuses the FBI of being lied to by Michael Sussmann, an attorney who passed on information about Trump’s ties to Russia that the office could not verify. Durham’s indictment claims Sussmann committed perjury by denying that he was working for the Clinton campaign when he brought his information about Trump to the FBI in 2016.

The first weakness of the indictment is that while every word Durham writes is true, the accusation he makes amounts to a very, very small molehill. Stakeholders discover crimes all the time. There is no reason to believe that Sussmann’s relationship with a law firm working for Clinton would have made any difference to the FBI, which was already investigating Trump’s ties to Russia and ended up rejecting the lead of Sussmann like a dry hole.

Second, the evidence that Sussmann lied to the FBI is extremely fragile. As Benjamin Wittes notes, the only basis for accusing Sussmann of perjury is the memory of FBI official Jim Baker. Baker told Congress he remembers very little of his conversation with Sussmann, which is to say:

Baker: [I]During this first interaction, I don’t recall him saying specifically that he was acting on behalf of a particular client.

Jordan: Did you know at the time that he was representing the DNC in the Clinton campaign?

Boulanger: I don’t remember anymore. I learned that at one point. As I think I said last time, I can’t remember precisely when I learned this. So I don’t know if I had that in mind when he showed up in my office. I can’t remember.

Jordan: Did you learn that soon after if you didn’t know at the time?

Baker: I wish I could give you a better answer. I do not remember.

Yes, the Jordan who unearthed the evidence that seems likely to undermine the Durham case is Trump’s superfan Jim Jordan. Wittes concludes: It is difficult for me to understand how a criminal case against Sussmann can play out in the face of this testimony.

The charge of perjury is just the front of the indictment. The part that got Trump supporters excited is a story presented by Durham trying to paint Sussmann and the pundits he worked with as liars who smeared Trump. This narrative part does not describe the actual crimes, of course. Prosecutors can write whatever they want in their indictment. This one is like a Sean Hannity monologue wrapped around a parking ticket.

And even the part of the indictment talking about the Durham indictment is falling apart now. Today, CNN and The New York Times reported that Durham had selectively cited the emails in order to give the totally misleading impression that Sussmann’s researchers had lied.

The story here is that a group of computer scientists discovered evidence of communication between a Russian bank server and a Trump property. Computer scientists suspected, but were not sure, that the server could be used for some form of communication between the Trump campaign and Russia. (The reason they suspected this, of course, was the wide range of shady behavior Trump had shown towards Russia.)

Durham’s indictment claims the computer scientists knew the data was innocent but still sent it to the FBI. What the Times and CNN reported today is that Durham backed up this accusation by cutting out deceptive segments of emails by scientists as other emails undermined his accusation.

CNN reports:

Durham’s indictment also portrays scholars working with [Rodney] Joffe as having doubts as to whether the Trump-Alfa Bank information was anything other than harmless email traffic. But the indictment cites snippets of sentences from emails, leaving out a more in-depth discussion between the researchers that appears to show they firmly believed the Trump-Alfa Bank connection was suspect and had to be made. under investigation.

The indictment cites an email conversation in which one of the researchers suggests tightly tailoring their findings to plausibly prove that there was something worth investigating about Trump and from Alfa Bank. The rest of the email left out by prosecutors in the indictment continues: whether the white paper intends to say that there are at least communications between Alfa and Trump that are intentionally withheld by Alfa and Trump, I absolutely believe it does, according to the email reviewed by CNN.

And:

Elsewhere in the indictment, Durham quotes an email sent to Joffe and others involved in the effort, in which one of the researchers wrote: Let’s think for a moment about the best-case scenario, where we are able to show (one way or another) that DNS communication exists between Trump and R[ussia]. How do we plan to defend ourselves against the criticism that this is not fraudulent traffic that we are seeing? There is no answer to that

But other emails reviewed by CNN appear to show that after voicing their skepticism in late August 2016, the researchers broadened the scope of their research and believed they should show their findings to the FBI.

The Times has more examples of Durham taking posts out of context, such as:

The indictment quotes Ms. [April] Lorenzen and M. [Manos] Antonakakis fearing not to know if someone had tampered with the DNS data. But people familiar with the case said the indictment omitted further discussion of why to doubt that any attempt to usurp the overall scheme could go unnoticed.

And:

The indictment says Mr. Joffe sent an email on August 21 urging more research on Mr. Trump, which he said could form the basis of a very useful narrative, while also expressing the belief that the Trump server in question was a red herring and they should ignore it as it had been used by the mass marketing company.

The full email provides context: Mr. Trump had claimed he had no relationship with Russia and yet many ties appeared to exist, Joffe noted, citing an article that discussed aspirations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Despite the red herring line, the same email also showed that Mr Joffe nonetheless remained suspicious of Alfa Bank, offering a deeper data hunt for anomalies we believe exist.

Whatever the truth about the Alfa Bank affair, The Times reports that IT people still don’t feel satisfied with knowing the answer.

Durham’s indictment against Sussmann appears extremely unlikely to lead to prosecution. The rest is a story of dishonesty. But the dishonesty is on Durham himself. His indictment only proves the willingness of many members of the right-wing legal establishment to make their powers available to a liar in a corrupt manner.

