The Greco-French defense agreement, with Turkey in the background

The agreement that Greece signed with France on Tuesday for the purchase of three naval frigates has significant advantages and great strategic value, prompting the following observations.

The first concerns home affairs and the positive fact that the opposition, the second and third largest parties, which have experience of being in government, have supported the agreement as a whole. Any reservations concerning specific areas and any criticism, to be expected, will be discussed in Parliament, because the agreement will naturally go through the institutional control of the opposition.

Second, at the purely operational level, the acquisition of the three new frigates will improve the Hellenic Navy and influence the balance of power in the Aegean Sea.

Moreover, due to the current international circumstances, this deal went smoothly without frustrating other countries who wanted to sell their own ships to Greece.

Fourth, the agreement is a step in the effort of a united Europe to develop an independent and reliable defense mechanism, which will act in a manner complementary to NATO.

The fifth observation concerns article 2 of the agreement and the commitment to mutual assistance in matters of defense; it is also the part that may prove to be the most useful down the line. It specifies in particular that the signatories will use all the means at their disposal to help each other in the event of an armed attack or jointly recognize that their territorial integrity is under attack, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Two points are worth mentioning here. The first has to do with what constitutes an armed attack on a rammed ship, perhaps? and how high the bar is set, because Athens and Paris will have to agree on whether such an event takes place, but also on where it takes place.

Greece is wary of Turkish violations of its sea areas, but Ankara has its own arguments and positions even if they are in most cases unfounded asking whether the agreement signed in Paris also covers all sea areas, and to what extent.

In any case, this aspect of the agreement can only be confirmed in practice, not necessarily in the event of armed confrontation, but in its prevention. Military power is best when it does not need to be used but is sufficient to be used as a threat. The aim should not be the use of force, but rather the threat of using it.

Regarding Turkey’s reactions and accusations that Greece is arming itself against its neighbor, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should recognize Greece’s strength and take into account its partnerships with the United States and powerful countries Europeans like France.

Greece is not a small country in the region, a negligible amount. It has significant military capabilities and increased strength due to its participation in the European Union and NATO, and the various bilateral and multilateral cooperation agreements that it has developed.

It is through this complex and global prism that Ankara should approach and act on her relationship with Athens, and in doing so, she too will benefit.