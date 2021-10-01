Why is China rationing electricity? Quartz

Intermittent power cuts without notice for hours or even days. Subdued traffic lights that cause chaos. Semi-cooked rice in rice cookers. For many in northeast China, last week’s power cuts felt like a throwback to the 1980s, when China was experiencing severe power shortages due to the breathtaking pace of its economic growth.

In terms of widespread energy rationing, I’d say it’s the worst in a decade, said Lauri Myllyvirta, chief analyst for the Energy and Clean Air Research Center. In addition to residential use, shortages affect businesses and factories, including suppliers to global tech giants like Apple and Tesla.

Energy and economic analysts around the world are now watching how Beijing plans to tackle the shortage caused by increased demand, rising coal prices and President Xi Jinping’s climate targets.

What are the reasons for the power crisis?

The demand for electricity is increasing. China has experienced a strong recovery in exports, intensified by seasonal Christmas orders, prompting factories to extend their working hours and increase their electricity consumption. The hot weather this summer has also increased residential electricity consumption, especially in coastal Guangdong province. The pandemic has pushed China to once again become the factory of the world. So even if traditional power plants are running at full capacity, the demand for electricity cannot be met, wrote Xia Chun, managing director and chief economist of wealth management firm Noah Holdings International, in a column for Chinese media Caixin. High coal prices.China curbs coal mining for environmental and security reasons, as well as like heavy rain in indonesia, disrupted charcoal production, pushing up its price. Given China’s tight control over electricity prices, for many power plants, high coal prices mean it is unprofitable or even loss-making, according to Myllyvirta. Last October, China also decided to stop importing coal from Australia due to political disputes. Although China has managed to fill some of the void created by its boycott by importing countries like the United States, it has to pay higher prices because of the longer transport distance. Until August of this year, China imported 10% less coal that he did last year. Climate objectives. Many energy analysts including Myllyvirta argued that this is a more minor reason compared to other factors that are causing the electricity crisis. But in a country where local officials are primarily measured on their ability to meet state goals, Beijing’s pressure on provinces to meet energy targets cannot be ignored. In August, China’s National Development and Reform Commission, which sets energy consumption and economic targets, in a rare gesture, named and shamed nine provinces for failing to meet their targets for reducing electricity. energy intensity, prompting provinces and other regions to scramble to put restrictions on electricity consumption. Such pressure is likely to increase over time.

When did China start to limit its electricity consumption?

As from May, some factories in the wealthy manufacturing region of southern Guangdong province have started to shut down a few days a week, but the shortage appears to have worsened seriously since last week. As of Tuesday, September 28, electricity rationing and cuts in industrial production were reported in at least 20 provinces, which account for 71% of China’s industrial production, according to an analyst note from BofA Securities.

While previous electricity restrictions mainly affected manufacturers, around September 23, some cities in three provinces in northeast China, Jilin, Heilongjiang and Liaoningcut the electricity for certain residential uses, causing panic among citizens. After waves of complaints under the hashtag #northeast power cut on the Weibo microblog, state media Peoples Daily on Sunday urged local governments ensure the use of power by residents and avoid creating conflicts and transferring responsibilities.

Today, Liaoning issued a new warning on the severe electricity shortage facing the province and revealed more restrictions, while the southern hubs of Shenzhen and Guangzhouannounced the cancellation of light shows for the next national holiday on October 1st.

How does this affect the Chinese economy?

The energy crisis is seen as an equally huge shock, if not greater, to the Chinese economy compared to the financial difficulties of beleaguered Chinese developer Evergrande, who is mired in around $ 300 billion in liabilities and struggling to pay off debts. interests. Economists at Nomura and Goldman Sachs have lowered their estimates for China’s GDP growth this year, the latter citing increasing pressure from Beijing to meet environmental energy consumption and energy intensity targets.

Some suppliers from Apple and Tesla have stopped their production due to the crisis, while more than 20 listed companies in China, ranging from bread makers to furniture makers, have announced they must suspend or limit production. This could push up the prices of consumer goods in China.

What China is doing to solve its electricity crisis

On Wednesday, the National Development and Reform Commission drawing plans to fight the power crisis. They include an orderly increase in coal imports, ensuring power generation from coal and gas-fired power plants, and urging power plants to prepare coal stocks before winter above safe levels, and allowing prices to reflect demand and costs. The country could consider increase electricity prices for industrial or even residential users, according to Bloomberg, perhaps linking tariffs to the price of coal. Last month he also said he had temporarily restartedsome coal mines closed.

Slightly longer term, the rational response would be to dramatically increase investment in clean energy, Myllyvirta said. China has set a target to increase the share of non-fossil fuels, such as wind and hydropower, in primary energy production at 25% by 2030. But since these energies are highly dependent on weather conditions, and until the associated storage and transport infrastructure exists, they will not be able to replace coal as a stable source of electricity generation in the foreseeable future. . Decrease in hydroelectric production contributed to power shortages in southern China this year.

The crisis has no sign of abating in the near term, according to analysts at BofA Securities, pointing out that the peak in electricity consumption in this part of China usually occurs in the winter, which is looming.

The potency crisis is usually seen in [the] summer and winter, when household electricity consumption is at its maximum. The September blackout raises the question of just how bad things could be in two months when the winter heating begins, they wrote.