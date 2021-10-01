PM orders severe action against ground “mafias” – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that food security and climate change are currently the most important issues affecting the whole world, including Pakistan.

The prime minister said so on Thursday as he chaired a meeting of the National Housing and Construction Coordination Committee.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the development projects in Islamabad. It has been said that the I-15 sector has been completed at an unprecedented rate, while the development of the Ali Pur Farash Town project under the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will also be completed soon.

The meeting was also briefed on the progress of infrastructure development projects in Islamabad. It has been said that construction of Park Enclave (Phase I, II and III), Rawal Chowk Flyover, Korang Bridge, Margalla Highway, 7th Avenue Interchange and IJP Road is proceeding at a steady pace and these projects are expected to be completed on schedule. defined.

In addition, the meeting was informed that the construction of a 150 bed hospital in the capital has been completed and its equipment is being procured.

The CDA President also briefed the meeting on digital mapping of forest areas in Islamabad. It is not only comprehensive, but it also helped identify encroached land.

The Prime Minister ordered that strict measures be taken against the land mafias involved in the encroachment on forests, natural waterways and state property.

Later, the Surveyor General of Pakistan informed the meeting of the cadastral mapping of the territory of the capital of Islamabad, Lahore, and the digitization of state-owned land in Pakistan.

Regarding Islamabad, the meeting was informed that the process is almost complete and the collected data has also been uploaded to the web application, through which title holders will also receive a separate login ID.

The login ID provided to title holders will facilitate access to all the details of a property; hence, bringing transparency to the system.

Ground survey, property tax record and census data are used in Lahore to accurately map the city.

In addition, data from the Board of Revenue in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are being digitized at a rapid pace.

The forest demarcation exercise in the country is 97 percent complete and the digitization of state-owned land is also expected to be completed within the next two months.

The meeting was also briefed in detail on the encroachment on the circular railway, nullahs and forests in Karachi.

The meeting was briefed on the proposed site development areas for better land use and provision of basic amenities to housing companies.

The prime minister said the government ensures the protection of forest land for environmental conservation.

The prime minister ordered that strict law enforcement be ensured for the relinquishment of occupied state lands.

Stressing the importance of cadastral mapping, the prime minister said it would help the government identify dead capital and its best use.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40123758/pm-orders-stern-action-against-land-mafias The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos