President Joko Widodo becomes inspector of the sacred day of Pancasila ceremony

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo is the inspector of the Pancasila Holiness Day ceremony at the Pancasila Sakti monument construction site, Lubang Buaya Complex, east Jakarta, on Friday.

The ceremony was broadcast live on the Youtube channel of the Presidential Secretariat.

Participants in the ceremony implemented health protocols by wearing masks and maintaining distance.

President Jokowi was present, dressed in a gray suit with a red tie, a black skullcap and a brown mask.

Also present were First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and Ms. Wury Ma’ruf Amin, Minister of Education, Culture and Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim who also wore masks.

Read also: Kodim 0414 / Belitung raises the flag at half mast to commemorate the G30S / PKI

After the ceremony began, President Jokowi led the procession of silence.

“To commemorate the services rendered to the heroes and fighters of the nation, in particular the heroes of the revolution, a minute of silence has been established,” said the president.

The president of the DPD RI, LaNyalla Mattalitti, reads the text of Pancasila. In addition, MPR President RI Bambang Soesatyo read the preamble to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia.

After that, DPR RI President Puan Maharani read and signed the Commitment.

“With the grace of Almighty God, we who perform this ceremony are fully aware that since the proclamation of the independence of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia on August 17, 1945, in fact, there have been interference, both at home and abroad, against the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, ”said Puan.

The rongrongan, according to Puan, was made possible due to the recklessness and lack of vigilance of the Indonesian people towards activities that seek to subvert Pancasila.

“That the weakening has been made possible by the recklessness and lack of vigilance of the Indonesian people towards activities that seek to subvert Pancasila as a state ideology,” Puan added.

Read also: Managers of the Pancasila Sakti monument replace historical objects with replicas

Puan said the Indonesian people are determined to uphold and practice the values ​​of Pancasila as a source of strength, to unite to strive for, to defend the truth and justice for the integrity of the unitary state of the Republic of ‘Indonesia.

“In the presence of Almighty God to commemorate the Day of the Pancasila Miracle, we are determined to maintain and practice the values ​​of Pancasila as a source of strength, forge unity to strive, defend truth and justice for integrity of the Republic of Indonesia, ”Puan said.

To read also: Unand historian: The film G-30S / PKI did not sensitize the children of the nation

The series of ceremonies ended with a prayer recited by the Minister of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

Before leaving the place of the ceremony, the president, vice-president and the leaders of the higher institutions of the state made a flashback by visiting several places of the monument Pancasila Sakti.

After the ceremony, President Jokowi had time to pray in front of the well where the bodies of the seven revolutionary heroes were laid during the September 30, 1965 or G30S event. The well is commonly referred to as the “Crocodile’s Hole”.

Reporter: Desca Lidya Natalia

Publisher: Herry Soebanto

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021