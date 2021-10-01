Former Boris Johnson frontman blames ‘bad politics’ for coronavirus deaths in UK – POLITICO

LONDON Boris Johnson’s former spin doctor in Downing Street has defended the UK government’s pandemic communications and blamed “bad politics” for failures that have claimed more than 130,000 lives.

In a lengthy interview with POLITICO’s Westminster Insider podcast, Lee Cain said he was “proud” of the UK government’s COVID public relations campaigns, and blamed mixed messages on politicians struggling to “make policy in time real “to fight a virus” we did not really understand. “

Cain spent 16 months as Downing Street’s communications director after Johnson’s appointment as Prime Minister in 2019, putting him in charge of UK government messaging when the pandemic struck the following spring. Cain then left government in November 2020 and now runs his own strategic consulting firm.

“You can’t have good communications with bad politics,” Cain told the podcast, as he reflected on the early stages of the pandemic. “And I think one of the challenges in the beginning is that we were making policies in real time. We didn’t really understand the virus and we were making decisions that changed people’s lives. Can you go to work? Can you go at school?… These are fundamental freedoms that we were slowly rolling back. And I think people really, really underestimate the challenge of that.

“So from a communications point of view, I was often in the room with the Prime Minister trying to put the policy in the right place, so that we could communicate something that made sense. And I think in some of those early stages , politics was just not in the right place. I think people too often tried to compromise. “

Many scientists have criticized the UK’s failure to lock down at an early stage of the pandemic, suggesting that tighter controls in early or mid-March 2020 would have saved tens of thousands of lives. Boris Johnson did not order a full lockdown until March 23.

A public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic is set to begin in the spring of 2022. Earlier this week, Johnson promised bereaved families he would appoint a president to lead the investigation by Christmas.

Cain recalls a “long conversation” in the Cabinet Room in Downing Street in early March 2020, about whether to shut down pubs across the country to reduce social mix.

“All kinds of key people [were] “We should shut down the ads,” Cain said. “But then there was sort of a pullback from those with economic interests, saying, in fact, it’s a huge industry that all these jobs will be lost. We would need a whole program to support it. industry.

“And we ended up with this space of compromise of ‘well let’s keep the pubs open, but tell people not to go.’ The communicators in the room were very blunt, saying, ‘This is obviously wrong. hold out. As soon as it gets to the media, it will be separate. And we better shut down the ads now. “But that’s not where we ended up. And I think that’s just one of those examples of bad politics.”

Cain also accepted that Johnson’s own media appearances didn’t always help matters, noting the infamous March 3 press conference where the Prime Minister bragged about shake hands with “everyone” in a hospital coronavirus ward.

“It wasn’t on the official backgrounder, for sure,” Cain said with a grimace. “But people make mistakes on this stuff and I’m sure the Prime Minister, if he could go back to the beginning, wouldn’t say the same thing again.”

Cain said that on the other hand, the ‘Stay home, save lives, protect the NHS’ campaign devised by his public relations team at No 10 had been very effective, and that the holding of nightly televised press conferences of Downing Street had been essential in keeping the public informed.

“This was for me the most important step we took during the crisis,” he said. “We had a lot of people watching, 10 million a day, everyone listening became kind of a locking focal point. And being able to get those basic messages out about what people needed. how things developed and went right to the people in their homes was a game-changer and showed real government sway. “

Unlike his close friend Dominic Cummings, with whom he worked in Downing Street, Cain declined to directly criticize Johnson for a response to the pandemic that has left Britain with the worst COVID death rate in all of Western Europe .

“The right decisions have always been made,” Cain said. “Sometimes we maybe could have gone a little earlier, potentially, but the right decisions have always been made. And I think it’s fair for the Prime Minister to analyze all the other options and test that.”

He added: “Obviously, in hindsight… we would probably all be stuck a week earlier. But again, the challenge with all of these things is just that these are big decisions you make, in reality time.

“He [Johnson] was well aware of the devastation this could cause economically … Obviously, the first duty of any administration is to save lives. But you also want to limit the economic pain that people are going to suffer. “

Downing Street declined to comment.