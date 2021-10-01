Recent Match Report – Sindh vs Khyber Game 12 2021/22





Report

Sindh only managed 150 after being sent, despite an impressive half-century of Khurram Manzoor

Khyber Pahktunkhwa 156 for 4 (Zaman 49, Farhan 45) beat Sindh 150 for 7 (Manzoor 54, Shakeel 32, Asif Afridi 2-20, Imran 2-24) by six wickets

Fakhar Zaman (49 of 32) and Sahibzada Farhan (45 of 30) helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Sindh in a 151 chase, as their team finished the job with six wickets in hand and 2.2 overs to spare.

Going for the pitch first, KP got off to an unsuccessful start, as Shaheen Shah Afridi conceded 13 of his first over. Sindh continued their strong start, reaching 32 in no loss after four overs, before Arshad Iqbal made a vital breakthrough after taking office as the first change, brushing aside the dangerous Sharjeel Khan for 25. The bowlers then went on started slashing the scoring rate, with Asif Afridi hitting twice in the eighth to further hamper Sindh’s progress, before Khurram Manzoor and Saud Shakeel (32 of 26) recovered a bit with a fourth stand of 56 points.

Imran Khan came back for his second spell and knocked Shakeel and Dane Aziz out in succession in the 16th, before Manzoor abruptly changed gears from 29 of 28 to 49 of 34 courtesy of five fours in 17th on the Shaheen bowling alley.

Manzoor fell in the next round for 54 of 37, lbs to Mohammad Wasim, but his blitz had given Sindh a decent total.

KP’s chase got off to a good start, Zaman hammering Mohammad Hasnain for 28 points in the second round. Although Mohammad Rizwan fell early, KP had no problem as Zaman added 37 for the second wicket with Farhan before missing half a century against Zahid Mahmood. Farhan and Adil Amin (26 of 19) then added 58 for the third wicket before dropping successive balls, but by then KP was almost there. Musadiq Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed went undefeated to bring them home without any further loss of wickets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/national-t20-cup-2021-22-1277306/sindh-vs-khyber-pakhtunkhwa-12th-match-1277317/match-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos