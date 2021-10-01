Lawyer makes presumably crazy prediction about Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy in 2024





Former President Donald Trump has not officially declared his candidacy for a second term in 2024. But with multiple investigations into his business practices and role in the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising, the prospect he leads with Successfully campaigning or winning an election while under criminal charge or in prison becomes extremely intriguing, especially for Jennifer Taub, a lawyer and law professor.

Photo by Sean Rayford / Getty Images

On Thursday night’s edition of The Mehdi Hasan Show on MSNBC, Taub shared an outrageous but terribly plausible scenario in which Trump does the unthinkable – winning the White House while incarcerated, which the Constitution of the United States does not. not explicitly prohibited.

“Donald Trump is also under investigation for financial crimes in New York” by State Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, “said host Mehdi Hasan.

“Do you think this will go anywhere Do you think this country will ever put a former president behind bars in this country, if not by inciting an insurgency or interfering in an election in Georgia, then for financial crimes and tax evasion,” in the manner of Al Capone? “he asked Taub.

“I guess there are two parts to this. One: do I think he will actually be charged? Two: do I think he would be sentenced – three parts, actually – and three: do I finally think he will be put in jail? I’m more confident that he will actually be charged, more likely in Georgia, I think, than in New York, unless someone decides to tell the truth in New York, ”Taub replied, adding that [ex-Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen] Weisselberg “It doesn’t look like that. But I listened to what Michael Cohen said and I think from his own experience he’s talking about how Weisselberg sees his own children in danger, maybe he’ll plead guilty, and maybe he’ll plead guilty. ‘he will cooperate.

What Taub really fears, however, is what would happen if Trump defeated President Joe Biden – or whoever the Democratic Party candidate is if he decides to retire – in 2024.

“But as for – you know, the problem is, as you know, there isn’t, as you probably know – there’s no ban on running for president, even though you’re in prison and that would give Trump even more fire in his stomach to win. And so, then he could just forgive himself and unlock the – unlock the prison door, ”she said.

“Can you imagine that?” Hassan chuckled.

“I mean, of all the scenarios – we talk about a lot of scenarios for 2024 on this show – Jennifer, you’re the first one to come on this show and do the – put that scenario in there that Donald Trump is running away.” from prison, wins and forgives himself. Who knows in the crazy world we live in? Who knows? “Exclaimed Hassan.

“You don’t want to be in my brain. The scenarios that I have – you have no idea, ”Taub joked.

“I don’t blame you. I don’t blame you, ”Hasan said.

We neither.

Take a look below:

We have analyzed many theories about the 45th President of the Americas. But as @mehdirhasan points out, @jentaub is our first guest to come up with this scenario on prisoner / candidate Trump: pic.twitter.com/xNfA0fxXiC

– The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) October 1, 2021

