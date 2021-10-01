Charged ex-Armenian defense minister Putin and Erdogan discuss Karabakh conflict





Armenian News – NEWS.am presents the daily digest of the main news related to Armenia as of 30.09.21: Former Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, as well as David Galstyan, director of an arms supply company, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of large-scale embezzlement. On the same day, they were included as defendants in the hijacking of 2,277,323,840 AMD (approximately US $ 4,624,380), as well as for committing falsifications and publicly dangerous actions, and petitions were filed. with the court to place them in pre-trial detention. Criminal proceedings have also been brought against several former and current high-ranking members of the armed forces – and for abuse of power and official forgery. Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the current situation in Syria, Afghanistan, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. According to him, the parties have particularly focused on regional issues. He added that Putin stressed that the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict need compromise solutions. “The Russian side stressed that the parties must find compromise solutions regarding the development of transport infrastructure and the demarcation of borders,” Peskov added. The Iranian army’s ground forces will begin military exercises in the north-west of the country on Friday, said the commander of the ground forces, General Kioumars Heydari. According to him, howitzers, drones, helicopters and armored vehicles of the Iranian armed forces will be used during these exercises. Earlier, in an interview with Anadolu News Agency, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev commented on Iranian military exercises on the border with Azerbaijan, calling them an unexpected event. US Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez asked him about his stance on enforcing the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions (CAATSA) law against Turkey, to which Flake said the use by Ankara Russian missile systems would entail further sanctions. During a question-and-answer session, Flake said he intended to recognize the Armenian genocide and attend ceremonies dedicated to the tragic events of April 24. This is the first instance where an American ambassador to Turkey initially makes such an announcement. However, as a former congressman, Flake never voted for recognition of the Armenian Genocide. Former Armenian deputy PM Tigran Avinyan visited Syunik province. “This week, Arman Boshyan, board member of the Civil Contract Party, and I visited Syunik province and met our teams in Meghri, Tegh, Tatev and Kapan. his Facebook page. “We have expressed our support for all candidates for the elections of community leader or member of the council of elders in local elections,” he added. The 911 emergency line received a call from the ambulance service informing that they had taken seven people – showing symptoms of poisoning – from a residential building to several hospitals in Yerevan. The information was passed on to the police, and the latter are investigating the circumstances in which these people were poisoned. As of Thursday morning, 1,022 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of such cases reached 261,697 in the country. In addition, 20 additional deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded, bringing the respective total to 5,319 cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.am/eng/news/665299.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos