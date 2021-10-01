Coronavirus-hit CPEC execution: PM – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the inauguration ceremony INP

Matiari-Lahore power transmission line opens Hope for cheap electricity as line losses will be significantly reduced

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledged on Thursday that some issues caused by the coronavirus had affected the execution of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), but noted with satisfaction that the giant project was back on track as it progressed good now.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for the 886 km Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line, a project completed under CPEC, Khan said it will be a major transmission artery. leading energy from south to north of the country.

The Prime Minister gave assurances that the execution of the CPEC would be accelerated. He pointed out that just as the Pakistani economy had started to recover, the coronavirus pandemic occurred with the result that all communications shut down, travel was banned and supply chains were shut down. seriously affected, which in turn hit the CPEC.

He noted, however, an improvement in the Covid situation in the country as more and more people now show up for the vaccine. He expressed hope that the next waves of the pandemic would not be as intense as the previous ones and that work on the CPEC projects would not be affected but accelerated.

Prime Minister Khan said the operationalization of the country’s first 660KV high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line will reduce line losses by 17 to 4 percent, allowing consumers to have electricity. cheap.

He said the significant reduction in line losses would save billions of rupees and reduce the burden on the common man paying expensive electricity bills.

He regretted that the previous government had not carried out fieldwork on the Matiari-Lahore project as part of an agreement signed with China in 2013, which subjected the population to long hours of load shedding.

The Prime Minister was pleased to note that his government had carried out the construction work of the project at the cutting edge of technology at full speed and had completed it despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides energy, he said, other CPEC projects under the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinpings “Belt and Road” related to industrialization and innovation in agriculture would be launched. in the next phase.

He expressed the hope that the completion of the CPEC projects would lead to wealth creation and help the government to repay a heavy debt.

Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said the project had been made operational after three-phase testing, including during peak seasons, and would help remove transmission bottlenecks.

He said that CPEC’s energy projects are important pillars of Pakistan’s economic system and act as smart and efficient sources of green energy production.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called the operationalization of the transmission line a milestone and said Pakistan’s power grid system has now entered a new era of development and modernization.

He said cheap electricity is the key to Pakistan’s socio-economic development and pledged that China will continue to provide support in this regard.

He said the transmission line ran along 510 km of highway and would create around 70,000 jobs in the country.

State Grid Corporation of China Chairman Xin Baoan, in his speech via video link, said the 70th anniversary of the Pakistan-China friendship was marked by cooperation at various levels for the benefit of their people.

He said his company would work closely with his Pakistani counterparts on energy cooperation projects.

The HVDC transmission line will remove electricity from the upcoming coal-fired power plants located at Port Qasim, Hub and Tharparkar.

The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) conducted a study through an international consultant who proposed HVDC technology for bulk power transfer for its cost efficiency and reduced line loss. In addition, the right of way requirement for HVDC lines is lower than for high voltage alternating current (HVAC) lines.

The HVDC line from Matiari in Sindh to Lahore in Punjab will consist of 1,973 towers and two converter stations with AC substations, one in Matiari and one in Lahore.

It will have two earthing stations 50-80 km from the converter stations in Matiari and Lahore and three repeater stations along the route of the line at Salehpat, Rahim Yar Khan and Hasilpur to amplify the signals from telecommunication.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved the total cost of the project at $ 1,658 million (including taxes, insurance, etc.) and issued a tariff determination of Rs 0.74 per kWh at the rate of $ 1 (equal to 104 Rs. 4).

The monthly capacity charges for the HVDC lines for 4,000 MW are approximately Rs4.2 billion (after indexation of the tariff).

The project is executed on the basis of construction, ownership, operation and transfer for a period of 25 years. The operation and maintenance of the converter stations will be carried out by the Pak MLTC and that of the transmission line by the NTDC.

The self-supporting towers were installed for a bipolar HVDC line with a four-beam conductor and a size of 41,250 mm2.

Nepra has set the line availability factor at 98.5pc and any unavailability beyond the authorized 1.5pc will be penalized. The Sindh and Punjab Environmental Protection Agency issued certificates of no objection after environmental impact assessments.

Testing and commissioning of the project continued for over a year and was completed on August 18, 2021 after its 168-hour trial as well as capacity demonstration tests.

Forest protection

Prime Minister Khan said the government is ensuring the protection of forest lands to preserve the environment.

Chairing a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing and Construction, he said food security and climate change were important issues for Pakistan and the world.

The government was taking steps to reclaim the occupied state’s land, he said, and ordered the relevant authorities to strictly enforce the law to reclaim the occupied state.

The prime minister said cadastral mapping could identify dead capital and ensure its best use.

The chairman of the Capital Development Authority spoke at the meeting about the current housing projects in Islamabad.

He said development work in Sector I-15 was completed in a short period of one year.

He said the Farash Town housing project and other infrastructure projects will be completed soon.

The digitization of Islamabad’s forest land register was nearing completion, he added.

The Surveyor General gave a presentation on cadastral mapping and said work was proceeding rapidly on digital mapping and identification of state lands across the country, including Lahore and Islamabad.

An information session was also given on special development zones.

The meeting was informed that peri-urban settlements in special development areas would benefit from basic facilities.

Posted in Dawn, October 1, 2021

