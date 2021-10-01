Idaho’s partial vote recount validates 2020 election tally





BOISE, Idaho (AP) A partial recount of ballots cast in the last presidential election validated the accuracy of the results, Idaho officials say, despite allegations of manipulation by Trump’s ally and CEO from MyPillow, Mike Lindell.

The Idaho Secretary of State said on Wednesday that a manual inspection of ballots in Camas and Butte counties revealed margins of error of less than 1%. This is far below what Lindell claimed when saying that the votes for former President Donald Trump went to President Joe Biden.

Lindell has made unsubstantiated claims and launched conspiracy theories about last year’s election in several states in an attempt to undermine voter confidence in the outcome. It even spread to Idaho, where Trump easily won the Dark Red State with nearly 64% of the vote.

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office takes free, fair and accurate elections seriously, Republican Secretary of State Lawerence Denney said in a statement. So when we are presented with allegations that come with specific details that we can look into, we want to do that.

The secretary of state said a document questioning Idahos’ vote count appeared on a website with copyright owned by Lindell. He claimed that the votes cast for Trump were transferred electronically to Biden.

This document alleged electronic manipulation in all 44 counties, Chief Assistant Secretary Chad Houck said, but noted that at least seven counties in Idaho do not have electronic steps in their vote counting processes.

Officials said they did not suspect any issues with electoral counts in the state and chose Butte and Camas counties because of their small size, making the recount easy.

Butte County after the election reported a tally of 1,193 votes for Trump and 188 for Biden. Lindell argued that Biden received only 130 of them. But manual counting of the ballots revealed that 188 were correct. However, the secretary of state’s office said it found nine more votes for Trump, bringing its total to 1,202. Officials attributed the un-counted ballots to policies for sorting and storing the ballots that should be adjusted.

In Camas County, the secretary of state said the hand count found 149 votes for Biden, as the county reported. Officials also found an additional vote for Trump, bringing his total to 508. Lindell had said 54 votes were taken out of Trump’s total.

The secretary of state’s office videotaped the recount process for the two counties. It can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s YouTube channel.

The office said it would also conduct a partial recount of the ballots in Bonner County on Saturday. Officials said the video feed of this recount will be available from Saturday morning.

Regardless of how a county counts its ballots, Idahos’ processes, checks and balances produce free, fair, and accurate elections that Idahoans can trust, and that if you provide our office with data specific or information to the contrary, we will address those concerns. said Houck, who will oversee counting in Bonner County.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-joe-biden-election-recounts-idaho-election-2020-f3d99fe6680298e56af7d6873279a0a1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos