Colorado politicians push again to keep US Space Command





In a near-unanimous appeal, eight of nine members of the Colorado Congressional delegation sent a letter to the Secretary of the Air Force on Thursday, urging him to suspend the Trump administration’s decision to relocate the US Space Command headquarters. from Colorado to Alabama.

The letter stated that Space Command’s migration from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs to Redstone Dockyard in Huntsville, Alabama, “undermines our ability to respond to threats in space and disrupts the current mission.”

He also says the decision needs to be reconsidered, given that “there is significant evidence that the political considerations of the former presidents influenced the final decision.”

Representative Ken Buck, a Republican from Windsor, was the only member of the Colorado congressional delegation not to sign the letter. Spokeswoman Allie Woodward said Buck had signed several letters on the subject in the past and would send his own letter this time, adding that “his priorities remain our country’s military readiness and national security, rather than politics.

The Trump administration’s decision on January 13 to make Huntsville the permanent home of US Space Command has come under heavy criticism from Colorado politicians on both sides. On January 26, every Colorado congressman called on President Joe Bidens’ administration to reconsider this decision.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, a Republican, said in January that the move was based on politics and that outgoing President Donald Trump had chosen Alabama to reward Senator Tommy Tuberville, one of eight Republican senators. who challenged parts of the Electoral College certification in Congress.

There are plenty of indications that politics may have been involved, Suthers said.

Thursday’s letter noted that Colorado already had critical military assets that would make it the perfect location for Space Command, including the National Space Defense Center, US Northern Command, North American Aerospace Defense Command, Cheyenne Mountain Space. Force Station and the United States. Air Force Academy – all in Colorado Springs.

“90 kilometers to the north, Buckley Space Force Garrison houses the National Reconnaissance Offices Aerospace Data Facility-Colorado,” the letter also reads.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2021/09/30/space-command-colorado-springs-congressional-delegation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos