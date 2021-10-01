Controversial OC law professor advised Beaten Trump to take over government





John Eastman gestures at the rally leading up to the January 6 insurgency. C-span video image

Former Chapman University law professor John Eastman advised defeated President Donald Trump to take power on Jan.6, according to recently released reports.

Eastman, who attended the pre-insurgency rally on Capitol Hill, wrote a memo outlining a six-step plan to overturn the election and return the presidency to Trump in violation of the Constitution.

The bizarre memo claimed it was up to former Vice President Mike Pence to get the project going.

The point is that the Constitution grants this power to the vice president as the ultimate arbiter, according to the note.

The note’s existence was first reported in the new book Peril by respected reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, and the document was subsequently obtained by CNN.

Eastman did not take part in the violent riot after the rally, but days later, under pressure, agreed to resign from Chapman University, where he had once been dean of law school.

University president Daniele Struppa said the deal wraps up a difficult chapter for the Orange County institution.

Eastman also sparked controversy at the university for his role in filing a legal case in the United States Supreme Court seeking to overturn the election results and arguing in an editorial that Kamala Harris was not eligible for vice-presidency because her parents were immigrants. .

At the January 6 rally, Eastman appeared with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and told angry Trump supporters that the election was stolen.

