Putin and Erdogan go head-to-head

At the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Dushanbe, where Iran was accepted as a full member and the main topic of discussion was Afghanistan, Turkey was virtually absent. As if he were only a minor and peripheral actor in Eurasia.

Turkey, however, is an observer to the SCO on the same level as Afghanistan.

It wasn’t exactly a triumphant pre-entry for what on Wednesday in Sochi was the first face-to-face meeting between Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin since meeting in March 2020 at the Kremlin.

They spoke for a little less than three hours. No press releases. No substantial leaks, except for a relaxed Covid chat relayed by the Kremlin pool.

Erdogan: What is your antibody level?

Putin: 15-16.

Erdogan: It’s too low.

Putin: Our calculations are different. You should get Sputnik V to boost your immunity.

Erdogan: I received my third injection.

Well, at least they seem to be well protected. Another apocryphal exchange could have followed these lines:

Erdogan: I need more S-400.

Putin: Now about those moderate rebels you are arming in Idlib

After all, these are the two questions at the center of the discussion:

Erdogan’s notorious zigzags between NATO and full commitment to what Russia defines as the Greater Eurasian Partnership, and

What exactly could he do in Syria.

Erdogan’s tweet following Sochi’s meeting with Putin. Screenshot: Pepe Escobar

Everything about Idleb

During his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Erdogan said that Crimea is part of Ukraine, an annexation that we do not recognize. Far more than expressing his desire to reestablish a protectorate that the Ottomans retained until the late 18th century, Erdogan looked more like a parrot from a NATO point of view.

Erdogan and Putin also had to address Ankara’s military-technical cooperation with Kiev, in particular the ultra-sensitive issue of drones that can be used against the Donbass people’s republics.

In typical Erdogan coverage, before the Sochi meeting he had already expressed to the US media his frustration as a NATO ally, going so far as to resemble one of the mobilization units. of the (Shiite) People (PMU) in Iraq. If he had a choice, he would want the United States to withdraw from Syria and Iraq, just as it did from Afghanistan.

In Sochi, the Kremlin played it very cool, with the official spin highlighting how Putin highlighted the successful cooperation between Moscow and Ankara in Syria and Libya.

More jokes followed, with Putin thanking Erdogan for his consistent stance on building the key TurkStream gas pipeline, which Ankara sorely needs. Compare its consistency with the fact that the EU stabbed itself in the back by not accepting long-term fixed-price contracts with Gazprom when they had the chance.

Erdogan, for his part, raves about the construction by Rosatom of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, in Akkuyu on the south coast, which will become operational in 2022.

But the heart of the matter had to be Idlib.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, got right to the point about the Turkish-Russian special arrangement requiring Ankara to fight terrorist groups in Idlib:

The question of the implementation of this obligation will be examined in detail. It is clear that it is being implemented slowly.

Talk about a thunderous euphemism defining an almost irreconcilable difference. The Russians know all about Idlib being infested with jihadists, while Ankara only worries about the restart of Syrian President Assad and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) who launch the definitive offensive on Idlib with massive Russian air support .

The day arrives, quickly, when the SAA will go bankrupt to take over the whole province.

The Turkish military, for its part, maintains more than 60 observation posts in Idlib.

A key bottleneck to watch out for is Al-Zalwiya, in the countryside of southern Idlib. It’s a major hub for Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) oh, those fanciful moderate Beltway rebels and a target of virtually daily Russian airstrikes raging in Greater Idlib.

Putin will certainly have questioned Erdogan about the relentless ceasefire violations by al-Qaeda nebulas. Until recently, Turkish military forces in Idlib were mostly contained in these observation posts and infiltrated the de facto Turkish army by proxy, notoriously referred to for years as the Free Syrian Army.

But now there are around 3,000 regular Turkish troops on the ground. The Russians maintain that this officially amounts to the occupation of sovereign Syrian territory.

Turkish-backed factions of Syrian fighters gather to announce the formation of a new unit during a military parade near Bizaah in a rebel-held area in northern Syria’s Aleppo province on September 9, 2021 Photo: AFP / Bakr Alkasem

Lavrov has been adamant for months now. Right after the UNGA, he declared that Grand Idlib was the last terrorist outpost in Syria and that is technically correct.

It is not unrealistic to imagine Erdogan standing in front of Putin in Sochi, desperately trying to defend his version of the ceasefire and while begging that Russian airstrikes do not shatter the estimated 3,000 Turkish troops in Idlib.

Every grain of sand in Idlib’s countryside knows that Ankara is doing less than zero to respect the ceasefire, as the moderate rebel gang is de facto protected by the Turkish military.

So Sochi ultimately did not resolve anything. But at least Putin may have gotten a glimpse of what the Sultan is doing.

