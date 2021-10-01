Latest news, latest updates October 1 LIVE





New Delhi | News office: Everything that is happening around us has an impact in one way or another and that is why it becomes important for us to know what is going on in the world. So at English Jagran we offer our readers 360 degree coverage across genres to give them a quick glimpse of what’s going on in the world. Here are the live updates of the day: 9:42 a.m .: Right on arrival: India is reporting 26,727 new cases of COVID-19, 28,246 recoveries and 277 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health. Active cases: 2 75 224 Total number of cases: 3 37 66 707 Total recoveries: 3 30 43 144 Number of deaths: 4 48 339 Total vaccination: 89 02 08 007 (64 40 451 in the last 24 hours) 9:30 am: Prime Minister Modi sends birthday greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind. “Because of his humble personality, he has been loved by the whole nation. His interest in empowering the poor and marginalized sections of society is exemplary. May he lead a long and healthy life,” said he tweeted. 9:15 am: A total of 57 04 77 338 samples tested for COVID-19 through September 30, 2021. Of these, 15 20,899 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. 8:35 am: The Center is ready to receive all kinds of support to establish an integrated agricultural university in the state. Some farmers cannot enjoy the benefits of PM kisan samman yojana due to land registry issues, we will solve it, says Agriculture Ministry Shobha Karandlaje. 8:27 am: General MM Naravane, army chief of staff, is on a two-day visit to the Ladakh sector to review the security situation and operational readiness. He will also interact with troops deployed in the most difficult terrain and weather conditions, according to the Indian military. 7:54 am: A 20-year-old man admitted to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai after being injured in a leopard attack in Mumbai’s Goregaon district last night. He was on his way home with his friend when he was attacked by the leopard. This is the fifth leopard attack in the region in the past 8 days, reports ANI. 7:28 am: PM Narendra Modi will launch Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 today at 11am. Missions designed to make all our cities waste and water free, says the Prime Minister’s Office. 7:11 am: I asked the officials to fill in the potholes within 10 days. We have identified 175 buildings as dilapidated which must be demolished. 10 of these buildings were demolished. We have freed Rs 1,000 crore on asphalt roads, tenders have been launched, said Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka. 7:05 am: An unidentified terrorist neutralized. The operation is in progress. Details expected, Jammu and Kashmir police said. Posted by:

Aalok Sensharma

