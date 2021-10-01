Why the Quad Summit was a strategic success

US President Joe Biden hosts “Quad Nations” meeting at Quadrilateral Framework Leaders’ Summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the East Room of the White House in Washington on September 24, 2021. Photo by Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters.

For the Biden administration, reeling from a string of recent foreign policy setbacks, last week’s Quad Summit at the White House refocused attention on a key US priority: strengthening alliances in a context of strategic competition. increased between democracy and autocracy.

After the summit, US President Joe Biden and Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga of Japan, Narendra Modi of India and Scott Morrison of Australia released a joint statement affirming their common values ​​and their commitment to upholding an open and rules-based order. While its specific results of cooperation agreements on COVID-19 vaccines and strengthening semiconductor supply chains, as well as establishing a scholarship program were relatively modest, the summit successfully laid down the foundation to advance three strategic objectives: countering China, aligning India and revitalizing alliances.

1. Against China

The summit amplified consensus among U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific on the need to stand up to Beijing, signaling that members are ready to act collectively to safeguard the rules-based international order. Without explicitly mentioning China, Quad leaders underscored their shared commitment to the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful settlement of disputes, democratic values ​​and the territorial integrity of states, all referencing to areas in which Beijing seeks to challenge the status. quo.

The meeting clearly rocked Beijing: a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry denounced the Quad, claiming that the formation of exclusive closed cliques went against the grain and would find no support. The focus on technology cooperation, particularly with respect to semiconductor supply chains, could give the group increased visibility as its members seek to gain an edge in a critical area of ​​strategic competition with Beijing.

2. Align India

The summit also reinforced the gradual orientation of India’s foreign policy towards the United States and the West. For decades, New Delhi has clung to its non-aligned status, displaying a reluctance to take sides amid major power rivalries. But in recent years, its strategic posture has started to change. The fact that Modi chose to attend such a prestigious summit alongside the leaders of other major democracies shows how far India has come in terms of global orientation. In his words, Modi pointed out shared democratic values ​​and the Quad’s role as a force for global good.

Yet while its interest in countering China has brought it closer to the West, India continues to cover itself, maintaining close political and military ties with Russia despite Moscow’s efforts to undermine Western democracies and expand its reach. booming strategic axis with Beijing. Much more will be needed to cement India’s emerging realignment. Summits focus very early on vaccine cooperation and technology supply chains could prove important over time, creating habits of cooperation on low-profile issues while giving India’s domestic industries greater participation. to the success of the Quad.

3. Revitalize alliances

With its images of united Indo-Pacific leaders facing a common strategic challenge, the summit provided a dramatic counterpoint to those suggesting the United States is no longer willing to lead. In the aftermath of the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the fallout from the AUKUS deal in which Australia canceled an agreement with France to buy American nuclear submarines instead, the summit demonstrated that Washington remains ready to work closely with its allies and to meet global challenges. . But with Europe left aside, the summit also risked playing on perceptions, amplified by AUKUS, that the administration was sidelining its traditional European partners. Europe is clearly keen to engage in the Indo-Pacific: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson even mentioned the prospect to join the Quad. While they may harbor different views, it is in the United States’ interest to engage its transatlantic allies on a common China approach, even as it seeks to deepen cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners. .

The Quad recognized Europe’s interests in the region, saying it welcomed the recent strategy proposal for the Indo-Pacific. But the United States should resist efforts to expand the group. Its cohesive membership, based on democracies with a geographic link and strong shared concerns about China, is advantageous, and rapid expansion could complicate efforts to progress on specific issues. Instead, the Biden administration should establish a separate coalition that brings together the major transatlantic and Indo-Pacific democracies under a common umbrella to formulate a common approach to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific. The concept of a D-10 that Johnson raised last week during his White House meeting with Biden could be interesting as a way to bring such a coalition to life.

Coming on the heels of the Malabar naval exercises near Guam in August, which included forces from Quad Nations, the message is clear: The United States and its Indo-Pacific partners are moving rapidly to step up cooperation in a range of areas ranging from health, climate change and from trade to technology, security, and defense to counter a rising China.

It remains to be seen whether this can produce meaningful cooperation in specific areas. But the Quad has come a long way since its inception as a fledgling security dialogue in 2007, and the summit has managed to cement the group as a key part of the United States’ strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

Ash Jain is Director of Democratic Order at the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council and a former member of the State Department’s policy planning staff.

