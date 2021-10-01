Disappointed capital of Jokowi coalition secretly appeals after being convicted of air pollution





Suara.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and 3 other defendants have reportedly appealed against the verdict of the air pollution lawsuit filed by the Capital City Coalition. The existence of this appeal also disappointed the applicants. One of the Capital Coalition’s attorneys, Jeanny Sirait, said the appeal was filed Thursday (9/30) yesterday in the Jakarta Central District Court. There are 4 defendants who have appealed, namely President Joko Widodo, Minister of Environment and Forests, Minister of Health and Minister of Interior. “Until the last day, the last hour for filing an appeal. Only 4 of them filed an appeal against the president, the Minister of KLHK, the Minister of Health, the Minister of the Interior. So, what is the real reason for their call, we do not yet know, “Jeanny said at an online press conference on Friday (1/10/2021). With this legal effort, the plaintiff, in this case the Capital City Coalition, admitted that he was very disappointed. Because they are the people most affected by air pollution in DKI. Read also:

Jokowi: Pancasila Holiness Day Commemoration to Remember Dark Events One of the lawyers for the Capital Coalition, Jeanny Sirait. (screenshot / webinar) “Of course they are very disappointed, these are the people most affected by the air pollution in DKI, as well as the people of DKI, there are locals, some of them have problems themselves. health and even serious respiratory problems from air pollution in DKI Jakarta. It’s the central government, yes, “he said. According to Jeanny, the defendants should execute the court’s decision, namely to be responsible for the air pollution in DKI Jakarta. Instead of making an appeal as is the case today. “In fact, he decided to file an appeal to take legal action against the decision which had effectively harmed the residents,” he said. “We ourselves have decided not to appeal the complainants. 32 complainants have decided not to appeal and instead have a greater prospect of encouraging the implementation of efforts to clean the air in DKI Jakarta.” , he continued. Jokowi to Anies convicted Read also:

After becoming ceremonial inspector, Jokowi prays in front of the Crocodile Hole Previously, the panel of judges of the Jakarta Central District Court had ruled that the Republic of Indonesia, represented by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Governor Anies, had committed an illegal act resulting in damage and environmental pollution, namely air pollution. “To try, partially grant the plaintiffs’ claims. To declare that defendant I, defendant II, defendant III, defendant IV and defendant V have committed acts contrary to the law,” said the president of the panel of judges, Saifuddin Zuhri, at the Jakarta Central District Court on Thursday. The five accused are the accused I President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the accused II Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar, the accused III Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian, the accused IV Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and the accused V Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan. The defendants were found to have violated Law No. 32 of 2009 concerning the protection and management of the environment and the provisions of all relevant laws and regulations.

