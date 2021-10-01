Sailor investigated for speaking at Trump rally in Georgia





Military officials are investigating a Marine for speaking last weekend at a political rally in Georgia hosted by former President Donald Trump.

The Department of Defense and the Marine Corps prohibit active-duty troops from participating in partisan political activities. Military personnel may not speak in front of a partisan political rally, including any rally that promotes a political party, candidate, or partisan cause, in accordance with policy.

Cpl. Hunter Clark spoke for less than a minute at the Trumps event as the former Republican President stood next to the Save America rally at the Georgia State Fairgrounds in Perry last Saturday. Clark introduced himself as the guy who pulled the baby over the wall outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan last month during the chaotic exit of US personnel.

Some media outlets have identified Clark as the man who lifted a baby over the wall in a videotaped scene and photograph that went viral. But Clarks’ command did not confirm to military media Tasks & Purpose that he helped transfer a baby or child over the wall. And a spokesperson for the command said Clark was not the Marine who lifted the baby in the now famous photo.

Regarding the viral photo which started circulating around August 20, 2021, the Marine identified in this particular image was not LCpl Clark, Captain Kelton Cochran, spokesperson for the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, said in a statement, CNN reported Thursday.

Clark, however, was at the site with around 6,000 other soldiers, and there have been numerous other incidents of babies and toddlers being assisted by US military personnel through barriers, noted Task & Purpose.

Clarks’ command is now focused on attending the Trump rally.

The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit opened a command investigation into LCpl Hunter Clarks’ participation in the event last weekend to determine if DoD policies were violated, Cochran said in a statement, Tasks reported. & Purpose.

Cochran said no further details would be released during the investigation.

Clark, from Georgia, did not appear in uniform at the rally and did not support any candidate, party or cause. But Clark spoke from behind a lectern with a sign that included President Donald Trump’s name, his Save America slogan, and a phone number to text for donations. (See the video clip at the top.)

The rally was clearly partisan and featured Trump attacking President Joe Biden for upheaval upon the US military’s exit from Afghanistan and cursing his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, once again baselessly claiming that it was rigged. Trump also endorsed and nominated candidates at the event in Georgia.

In his brief comments, Clark called helping to save the baby certainly probably one of the greatest things I have done in my entire life. He added, in tears: I just want to thank all the support from everyone. It really means a lot, and I’m happy to be home now.

Clark was featured as part of the demonstration in support of US troops in Afghanistan. Thirteen seats were left empty in the front row in honor of the 11 Marines, a member of the Marine Corps and an Army special operations soldier who were killed in the August 26 attack on airport, Trump announced before introducing Clark.

You saw him, he did a great job, Lance Cpl. Hunter Ian Clark, Trump said in introducing Clark, apparently referring to the scene with the baby that made the news around the world. Lance Corporal, stand up here!

Clark could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

The little Afghan girl in the famous photo has been reunited with her parents and they all now live in Arizona.

Last year, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, drew criticism when he accompanied Trump on a walk from the White House to a church so that the president of the time could pose while holding up a Bible. Peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters were violently driven from the area by law enforcement to clear the way for Trump and those around him. Milley then apologized, calling it an error which unfortunately conveyed the message that the military is engaged in domestic politics.

I shouldn’t have been there, Milley said.

