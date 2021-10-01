All COVID cases in Putin’s inner circle were mild or asymptomatic, Kremlin spokesman says





MOSCOW, September 30. / TASS /. All COVID-19 patients among relatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin had mild or asymptomatic forms of the disease, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. “There were no serious cases but a lot of asymptomatic patients,” he said. Commenting on the state of health of Putin’s assistant mentioned by the president among the sick, Peskov noted that the assistant “probably recovered because <…> he was vaccinated. “” Maybe he just failed to get revaccinated in a timely manner, but he was vaccinated anyway, so his body temperature rose to over 37 degrees and had a maximum mild form of the disease, “he said. “The vaccine works and saves lives, after all,” he added. According to the Kremlin spokesman, the president did not catch the disease from the vaccination. “He who has ears to hear, let him hear,” he said when asked about the so-called COVID dissidents. “It is important that each person makes their own decision and understands that there is no other option.” “The coronavirus is a communicable thing,” he recalled. “The very fact that despite all precautions it is impossible to guarantee against infection proves once again that the most important thing is vaccination.” The Russian president has spent about two weeks in self-isolation after several cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in his entourage. During his offline talks with visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, Putin said around 30 people, including his assistant who he had worked with all day, had contracted the coronavirus infection. According to Putin, he did not contract the disease thanks to his high antibody titer. Putin was vaccinated against the new coronavirus in the spring. He later said he used the Sputnik V vaccine developed in the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tass.com/society/1344445 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos