Politics
“Prime Minister Modi sells his mother …”, “Indecent allegations” by Congress leader Video Viral
New Delhi: Congress is the party that gets angry when the real Italian name of its president Sonia Gandhi, Antonio Maino, is mentioned, but the old mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has no political ties, even far away, is insulted. Similar wrongs were again seen by the Congress Party, when during the debate on “Times Now Navbharat” Congress spokesman Mudit Agarwal, while bringing Prime Minister Modi’s mother to the middle, said that he was “selling his mother”.
Journalist and presenter Sushant Sinha shared a video of the debate on social media. In the caption, Sushant wrote: “I was shocked when the head of Congress said,“ Prime Minister Narendra Modi sells his mother. ”I don’t understand how you can say that for a mother. Respect for women for Congress is at such a level that no one should be spared? ” The debate in which the leader of Congress made this indecent remark about PM Modi’s mother was based on the ongoing infighting in Congress in states like Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand. During the debate, the BJP spokesman said his party was proud that Prime Minister Modi had sold tea and reached this point after hard work. He then asked the Congress spokesperson Mudit Agarwal what Sonia Gandhi had done for the party in her life to interview a prime minister and his background.
” arenarendramodi ”?
pic.twitter.com/xhcxi8q1vW
– Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) September 30, 2021
In response, Congressman Mudit Agarwal said the Prime Minister is lying. He never sold tea. He’s also the kind of person who sells his mother on TV. Anchor Sushant Sinha objected to the remarks, saying the congressional spokesperson is forgetting his dignity. PM so no one can make such a comment for anyone’s mother. He reminded Mudit Agarwal of his mistake and reminded him that if he does such things for Prime Minister Modi’s mother, BJP spokespersons can also ask him about Sonia Gandhi’s past profession. However, even after repeated warnings from the presenter, the congressional spokesperson refused and his misconduct continued..
