China Military Watch | The strategist

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s careful selection of military officers for early promotion to key positions in the People’s Liberation Army may signal both a desire to consolidate the military behind him and a concern over security challenges emerging in the far west regions of China.

While global attention in recent weeks has focused on the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan and then on the announcement of the AUKUS pact, the dynamics of PLA personnel is an important indicator of China’s geostrategic priorities and of Xis’ political status which should not be ignored.

As chairman of the Central Military Commission, Xi has sought to establish what he called a patronage relationship by quickly promoting young generals and placing them in important positions to earn their loyalty, which can further strengthen his control. on the army.

In July, Xi promoted four senior officers in general, the highest rank for officers on active duty. It should be noted that the Southern Theater Commander Wang Xiubin, the Western Theater Commander Xu Qiling, the Army Commander Liu Zhenli and the Strategic Support Force Commander Ju Qiansheng are all from the military. .

In September, Xi promoted five other generals, Western Theater Commander Wang Haijiang, Central Theater Commander Lin Xiangyang, PLA Navy Commander Dong Jun, PLA Air Force Commander Chang Dingqiu, and PLA Chairman ‘Xu Xueqiang National Defense University.

Despite the common view that the Chinese navy is the main service undergoing modernization, the Eastern and Southern Theater Commands are the strategic axis of the PLA, and most of the recently promoted generals are from the army. Since 2016, when Xi began reforming the military, he has promoted 39 generals, 20 in the military, 10 in the air force, and just four in the navy.

There may be more vacancies in the Army and Air Force because they help other services such as the People’s Armed Police (PAP) and the Strategic Support Force (PLASSF). Most PAP generals come from the military, and PLASSF generals usually have training in the Air Force (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: PLA promotions in general by department, 2016 to 2021

Generals in the western regions of China were the most likely to be promoted. Since 2016, Xi has promoted 15 theater commanders and political theater commissioners. Five generals were from the West Command, three each from the South and Central Command and two from the East and North Command (see Figure 2).

Figure 2: PLA promotions to the rank of general by theater command, 2016 to 2021

Six of the nine generals promoted in July and September rose from the rank of lieutenant general within two years. Seven were born after 1962, so they will be under 60 in 2022 after the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

The selection of these officers is relevant for military and regional security but also for the party.

The military still plays an important role in military modernization due to its external strategic orientation, its role in maintaining internal stability and historical factors.

With its vast land borders, China has faced more disputes and threats over its northwestern border than from its southeastern maritime approaches since the Imperial period.

These geostrategic and historical factors have led Imperial China to focus on the defense of its western regions, and the PLA has traditionally focused on land defense rather than coastal defense. Even though China has gradually expanded its maritime activities beyond the First Island Chain, it still sees internal stability as a priority to keep the CCP in power.

Since the armed police have been entirely relocated under the Control of Central Military Commissions In 2018, there was a deeper cooperation between the PLA and the PAP aimed at ensuring internal stability. This underlines the importance of the military in land defense in wartime and in strengthening the PAP in peacetime.

The Southern China Theater Command faces the possibility of disputes and conflicts with countries in the South China Sea region, but the Western Command is tasked with dealing with any possible external threat, such as that of India, and internal instability in areas such as Xinjiang and Tibet.

The fact that Western theater commanders and political commissioners are selected for promotion suggests that Beijing is focusing on emerging security challenges in its far western regions.

Media report Remarks that General Li Fengbiao is political commissar of the Western command. This places a general in an important party position and strengthens the influence of political commissioners in the command.

For the CCP, Political power is born from the barrel of a gun () is the iron rule left by Mao Zedong, and The Party Controls the Gun () has become a benchmark since then. Although Xi managed to remove the previous power structure by cleaning up the four big tigers with his military reforms, the control of the army remains for him the most important stake to ensure his political status in his third term.

If Xi can continue to offer quick promotions to generals he chooses, beyond practicing PLA, it can help keep his political power and status relatively stable.

These developments, particularly Xis’ emphasis on commanding the Western theater, may mean that he places more emphasis on responding to threats to internal security than on any external conflict.

But Xi pledged to resolve the Taiwan issue during his tenure as leader. If instability in western China continues or intensifies, it could respond to more contested security prospects in East Asia by promoting growing nationalism to ease domestic pressure.

On the other hand, if China stabilizes both its relations with the West and the situation in Central Asia, Xi can be confident that he can fully focus on unifying Taiwan by 2027, which is the 100th anniversary of the PLA and the year of the 21st party congress.