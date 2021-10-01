Reform UK Tones Down Culture War Rhetoric and Targets Conservative Voters | Brexit Party

Reform UK, the rebranded Brexit party, plans to focus less on cultural war issues and instead try to lure disillusioned Tories with heavier policy offers based on cost of living and healthcare, said his boss.

Richard Tice, a real estate developer and Brexit activist who took over as Nigel Farage in March, has pledged to field at least 600 candidates in the next general election, saying half had already been chosen.

In the 2019 election, the then Brexit party lost hundreds of seats to the Tories, but under Tice it will very clearly target what it now calls the high taxes and high regulation party.

Speaking to the Guardian ahead of the party conference on Sunday, Tice said it wouldn’t even be unfair to claim he has more in common with Keir Starmer than with Boris Johnson. I don’t think that’s the case, actually. I’ve never met Keir, but I think you can tell we both care about people. Boris only cares about Boris.

The Reform UK conference, while low-key, has potentially important political resonance for a number of reasons, including shaping the future of a party that won the 2019 European elections but then fell into virtual obscurity.

In this year’s municipal elections, the party won two seats. By knocking on doors the majority of people hadn’t heard from us, Tice admitted, but polls now put Reform UK at 5%.

The conference will hear political announcements in areas such as health, taxation and the environment, plus one that Tice says would have an impressive and unexpected effect.

He said it would mark the end of a period in which his party has often drawn attention by focusing on culture wars and associated issues, including opposition to the lockdown and a semi-alliance with Laurence Fox. , the outspoken actor who became a candidate for mayor of London.

Yes, we’re irritated by what we call the waking stuff, and I think it irritates millions of people, Tice said. But what affects the daily life of people are the policies that I talked about, and the election will be run on those things. We are extremely serious about this.

British Reformers’ staunch opposition to Johnson’s Tories is also significant, to the point of holding his conference in Manchester on the same day the Tories conference opens in the same city. It was my idea, to really liquidate them, which I think has been successful, Tice said. We were starting to be abused by the Conservatives, which is always a good sign.

Another notable element of British post-Farage reform is that although it criticizes Johnsonism, it mimics its selective approach to left and right politics. So while Tice would propose significant income and corporate tax cuts, these would only target the lowest paid people and small businesses. Any income gap, which Tice said would be temporary, would be closed not by spending cuts but by increasing borrowing.

Everyone’s put their panties in a twist about the national debt, he said. There is no reason to be so worried about it.

Likewise, while Tice criticizes the government’s net zero plans, he is not openly denying climate science and would like the government to offer 100% loans for people to install solar home panels.

While Tice is careful not to dismiss Farage, who he still speaks to regularly, it’s clear that this is a change in approach from a leader now best known for making videos on the refugees disembarking at Dover. Correct, Tice said when asked if this was a new era for the party. This is Reform UK under my leadership, and these policies are guided by my purpose.