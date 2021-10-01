Politics
Reform UK Tones Down Culture War Rhetoric and Targets Conservative Voters | Brexit Party
Reform UK, the rebranded Brexit party, plans to focus less on cultural war issues and instead try to lure disillusioned Tories with heavier policy offers based on cost of living and healthcare, said his boss.
Richard Tice, a real estate developer and Brexit activist who took over as Nigel Farage in March, has pledged to field at least 600 candidates in the next general election, saying half had already been chosen.
In the 2019 election, the then Brexit party lost hundreds of seats to the Tories, but under Tice it will very clearly target what it now calls the high taxes and high regulation party.
Speaking to the Guardian ahead of the party conference on Sunday, Tice said it wouldn’t even be unfair to claim he has more in common with Keir Starmer than with Boris Johnson. I don’t think that’s the case, actually. I’ve never met Keir, but I think you can tell we both care about people. Boris only cares about Boris.
The Reform UK conference, while low-key, has potentially important political resonance for a number of reasons, including shaping the future of a party that won the 2019 European elections but then fell into virtual obscurity.
In this year’s municipal elections, the party won two seats. By knocking on doors the majority of people hadn’t heard from us, Tice admitted, but polls now put Reform UK at 5%.
The conference will hear political announcements in areas such as health, taxation and the environment, plus one that Tice says would have an impressive and unexpected effect.
He said it would mark the end of a period in which his party has often drawn attention by focusing on culture wars and associated issues, including opposition to the lockdown and a semi-alliance with Laurence Fox. , the outspoken actor who became a candidate for mayor of London.
Yes, we’re irritated by what we call the waking stuff, and I think it irritates millions of people, Tice said. But what affects the daily life of people are the policies that I talked about, and the election will be run on those things. We are extremely serious about this.
British Reformers’ staunch opposition to Johnson’s Tories is also significant, to the point of holding his conference in Manchester on the same day the Tories conference opens in the same city. It was my idea, to really liquidate them, which I think has been successful, Tice said. We were starting to be abused by the Conservatives, which is always a good sign.
Another notable element of British post-Farage reform is that although it criticizes Johnsonism, it mimics its selective approach to left and right politics. So while Tice would propose significant income and corporate tax cuts, these would only target the lowest paid people and small businesses. Any income gap, which Tice said would be temporary, would be closed not by spending cuts but by increasing borrowing.
Everyone’s put their panties in a twist about the national debt, he said. There is no reason to be so worried about it.
Likewise, while Tice criticizes the government’s net zero plans, he is not openly denying climate science and would like the government to offer 100% loans for people to install solar home panels.
While Tice is careful not to dismiss Farage, who he still speaks to regularly, it’s clear that this is a change in approach from a leader now best known for making videos on the refugees disembarking at Dover. Correct, Tice said when asked if this was a new era for the party. This is Reform UK under my leadership, and these policies are guided by my purpose.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/oct/01/reform-uk-tones-down-culture-war-rhetoric-and-targets-tory-voters
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]