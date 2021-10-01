Everything you need to know about the Ayushman Bharat digital mission





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), a health document database that allows people to digitally access their past medical reports. Upon launching, PM Modi said the initiative has the potential to bring revolutionary change to healthcare facilities in India. However, the success of the mission will depend heavily on the private sector as it provides 60 to 70 percent of the health services in the country. Read also | PM Modi launches mission enabling digital health identifiers, programs for all Here’s everything you need to know about this digital health database and how to sign up: How to be part of ABDM? To be part of the ABDM program, you can register on their website, which will generate your Health ID, a random 14-digit number. This unique health identifier can be used for unique identification, authentication and threading of health documents. Alternatively, it can be generated from any public or private hospital or healthcare facility. In addition to the ID, you will need to set up a personal medical record (PHR) address for consent management and to access your documents in the future. Read also | PM Launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Says She Can Bring Revolutionary Changes What are the characteristics of ABDM? Any ABDM beneficiary can access their digital health records in one place, including admission, treatment and discharge information. Besides the digitization of health records, ABDM also aims to expand telemedicine to enable people to access verified doctors across the country digitally. At the launch, PM Modi said that ABDM will connect digital health solutions for hospitals in different parts of the country. What about Aadhaar requirements and data security? Linking your Aadhaar number is not mandatory on this service. You can register on the portal using your phone number. According to the NHA, the health records of beneficiaries are not stored on the ABDM portal. It is only with the agreement of the beneficiary that documents can be shared on the ABDM network with encryption mechanisms. Discover the latest videos fromDH:

