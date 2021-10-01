bne IntelliNews – Erdogan says Turkey plans fighter jet, submarine and increased nuclear cooperation with Russia

Turkey is considering cooperation with Russia on fighter jets and submarines and has also proposed that the two countries work together to build two more nuclear power plants, news agencies said citing Turkish President Recep. Tayyip Erdogan on his return flight from his September 29 talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan added that at the top of the Russian resort of Sochi on the Black Sea, Putin suggested developing platforms for space rocket launches, broadcaster NTV reported.

As a NATO member, Turkey will need to be cautious about defense cooperation with the Kremlin if it does not want to invoke further US sanctions. Ankara is already subject to light US sanctions over its acquisition of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, while the US has banned Turkey from obtaining fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighter jets with which Turkey planned to modernize its air force and Congress. applies an unofficial embargo on major US arms sales to the Turks. Erdogan is known for playing the United States and Russia against each other and after his trip to the United Nations General Assembly speeches in New York last week, in which he did not had the opportunity to meet US President Joe Bidenhe expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of relations with the Biden. administration and said Turkey still intends to purchase a second batch of S-400. His latest moves towards closer ties with Russia could be designed to push Biden to relax his regime a bit.

In his comments to reporters after talks with Putin in Sochi, Erdogan did not mention the S-400s either, but said Turkey would not give in to US pressure and then referred to other possible defense projects with the United States. Russia. “We had the opportunity to discuss in depth the measures to be taken in the production of aircraft engines, the measures to be taken concerning fighter planes,” he reportedly said, adding that the construction of submarines and of ships were other areas where there could be joint work.

Russian company Rosatom is building a nuclear power plant in Akkuyu, southern Turkey, which is expected to come into operation in 2023, and Erdogan has reportedly said he has offered to help Russia build two more such plants.

Upcoming Biden meetings

Erdogan also confirmed he would meet with Biden at the G20 in Rome in late October, as well as the UN climate summit in Glasgow, and discuss the $ 1.4 billion Turkey paid for F-35 jets. that she cannot buy any more.

“We will discuss all relations, including military, political, economic, trade,” he said.

On September 28, Bidens’ appointed ambassador for Ankara, former Republican Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, criticized Turkey’s plans to buy Russian defense weapons and its authoritarian regime in a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as part of the confirmation process for his appointment.

Flake criticized Erdogan’s acquisition and firing tests of S-400 missiles, saying any purchase of additional Russian weapons would result in additional sanctions.

Flake said he would push Erdogan to change course. If confirmed [as ambassador], I will repeat over and over again that the elimination of this [S-400] is the way forward to remove CAATSA sanctions, said Flake, referring to the 2017 Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. He added: I will also warn Turkey that any future Russian arms purchase risks triggering new CAATSA sanctions, in addition to those already imposed.

Senator Bob Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he would continue to oppose arms sales to Turkey unless there is a change in its position on the purchase of the S-400 missile defense systems.

I don’t see any arms sales in Turkey unless there is a drastic change around the S-400 and in the future, Menendez said.

Menendez also denounced Turkey’s restrictions on press freedom and the Erdogan regime’s crackdown on government criticism.

Erdogan’s crackdown is unworthy of a democracy and unworthy of a NATO ally. Democracies don’t jail journalists, intimidate academics, or infringe on religious freedom, Menendez said. They are not giving up on their commitments to stop violence against women and they are not putting political opponents in jail.

I am troubled by Ankara’s democratic retreat and negative trajectory in terms of freedom of expression, freedom of association and peaceful assembly in Turkey, Flake replied. If this is confirmed, I will challenge Turkey to respect its national and international human rights commitments, while pushing Turkey to respect its status as a NATO ally.