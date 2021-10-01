Prime Minister Modis’ praise pauses for Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot





The top congressional leader is caught in a war of nerves with the party’s high command over power-sharing with the rival camp led by his former deputy Sachin Pilot.



Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s praise for Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot at the cornerstone laying ceremony for state medical schools came as a break for the top congressional leader, who is taken in a war of nerves with the high command of the party over the sharing of power with the rival camp led by his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Mr Modi thanked Mr Gehlot at Thursday’s virtual event for giving him a number of tasks and said that kind of friendship, trust and faith is the real strength of democracy. The chief minister had opened his heart and expressed his faith in a display of strong relationships, Modi said. I was listening to the CM of Rajasthan. He gave a long list of projects. His political ideology and his party are different and mine are different, but he trusts me so much. This friendship, trust and faith are a great strength of democracy, said Modi. Mr Gehlot had asked the prime minister to take the decision to open medical schools in other districts of Rajasthan and to approve a medical device park in Jodhpur and a bulk drug park in Kota. The virtual program marked the laying of the foundation stone for the medical schools of Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts. Mr Modi’s remarks could not have been better for Mr Gehlot, who has so far refused to act under pressure for welcoming Mr Pilot’s loyalists to the Cabinet through a reshuffle and expansion and by appointing them to various boards, companies and other positions. The top congressional leader was already breathing a sigh of relief after the party’s plans to reorganize its affairs in the Punjab got out of hand. As the attention of the high command has shifted to the Punjab, the banner of the revolt raised by party reformists against the Gandhi family also covers Mr. Gehlot. Although the brutal decision to oust Captain Amarinder Singh as Chief Minister of the Punjab also alerted Mr Gehlot, things suddenly changed after the resignation of the state congressman, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Political developments in Punjab in the coming days are likely to have an impact on the ruling party in Rajasthan. Addressing the virtual event, Gehlot said the time has come to expand social security in the medical and educational sectors through new initiatives. The state was moving in this direction with programs such as the chief minister’s Chiranjeevi Swashthya Bima Yojana and with effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

