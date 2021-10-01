Ruinous stagflation threatens to be Boris’ longest lasting legacy

There are three things Boris Johnson would primarily like to be remembered from his post as Prime Minister by Brexit, the move upmarket, and what many people see as the challenge of the time, the fight against the climate change.

Brexit is done, but cannot yet be considered a success, and would undoubtedly be a disaster if it resulted in the break-up of the UK. The jury also decides on the upgrading and energy transition agendas, which remain only projects in progress, vaguely defined.

But just as the Covid crisis management has eclipsed the first year and three quarters of this Government, leaving little room for anything else, another concern awaits behind the scenes; the economy and the potential return of a specter that has long haunted UK policymakers: stagflation, or the dead hand of consistently high inflation levels in combination with slow growth. The nightmare for Mr Johnson is that a bad economy will come to define his post as prime minister, eclipsing all other legacies.

Few could yet foresee a return to the completely debilitating levels of stagflation we saw in the 1970s, but a milder version of it seems eminently possible as the economy struggles to recover from the ravages of the world. pandemic. What is more, for one reason or another, Britain again appears to be more vulnerable to this particular form of economic disease than almost any other major economy. Both at the Treasury and at the Bank of England, they are really terrified of the prospect.

But let’s not be too alarmist. Despite the humiliating spectacle of closed petrol forecourts and empty supermarket shelves, the economy continues to recover relatively strongly from Covid, with growth likely to exceed 5% this year and next. It is also true that some of the inflationary pressures we see today are indeed transient, as the Bank of England keeps insisting. Reversal of the VAT cut, soaring prices for energy and other raw materials, supply chain issues such as the global semiconductor shortage, all of these things are temporary and will eventually go away.

But there is at least part of today’s cost and pricing story that is clearly more permanent. The UK economy is already facing fairly severe capacity constraints; even the Bank of England expects inflation to exceed 4 percent by the end of this year, more than double its target rate. Inflation expectations, a key indicator of future inflation, have also reached their highest levels in more than a decade, according to a widely followed survey.

In any case, it’s easy to see how the so-called transient can quickly morph into a more permanent state of affairs. It is not just truck drivers who are rare. Take a stroll down any main street and you will see signs of acute labor shortages virtually everywhere. In some industries, a skilled worker can almost name their price. This may sound like a good thing after the real wage growth halted over the past decade, but higher wages mean higher prices, and before long, the two will continue to continue upward. Political de-globalization programs are likely to exacerbate these effects, with the greater economic resilience and self-sufficiency to which almost all governments aspire today, at the cost of costly duplication and multiple inefficiencies. Replace a just-in-time mindset with a just-in-case mindset that is almost necessarily inflationary.

With over a million workers still out of the labor force when the leave ended last night, you would have thought there shouldn’t be a problem with the labor supply. The juxtaposition of this labor market surplus with record levels of job vacancies seems bizarre. The end of holidays could potentially help alleviate apparent labor market shortages.

However, there would be more vacancies advertised in health and financial services alone than workers on leave. Rather, the problem lies in the skills mismatch; companies are struggling to find the right people to fill their positions.

With retraining, these workforce gaps could eventually be filled, but it will take time. In the meantime, a hitherto reluctant Bank of England is under increasing pressure to do something about soaring prices. Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, has previously said interest rates may have to rise by the end of the year, much earlier than he predicted a few weeks ago at sadness.

Such remarks would normally be positive for the pound, but they had the opposite effect as they seemed to underpin the stagflation story. Being forced to put pressure on demand with an increase in interest rates when the economy has yet to recover from Covid is not a happy position.

It would also exacerbate growing concerns about the sustainability of public finances, and hence the international solvency of governments in general. Covid may be largely behind us, but a more familiar combine of post-war political fortunes is quickly emerging in the economy.