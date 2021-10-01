New infiltrations from Pakistan test LoC ceasefire





Representative image | Indian Army soldiers patrolling the Line of Control in Poonch District, Jammu and Kashmir | Archive photo: ANI

Months after the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the Indian and Pakistani military was reiterated, calm along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir remains tenuous. While the local population widely welcomed the February 2021 agreement, the patience and wait-and-see attitude on both sides is what keeps the guns from roaring. But how long will patience last?

This month, the general officer commanding the 15th Corps in Srinagar confidently stressed that the guns on the India-Pakistan line of control have remained silent since the reiteration of the ceasefire agreement in February 2021. Ceasefire violations have not increased. This year there was none [ceasefire violation]. At least in the Kashmir Valley there have been none, the general informed on September 20, 2021, making it clear that there has been no instigation across the border.

Hours after the generals’ statement was released, the Uri border area along the LoC saw a wave of activity, including the suspension of internet and mobile services following an attempted infiltration. A search operation lasting three to four days resulted in the deaths of three infiltrators and the recovery of five AK-47 rifles, eight pistols and 70 hand grenades from the killed militants. This was the second attempt to infiltrate the Uri sector in a week. Without success, an operation was launched to deal with the six infiltrators who crossed the border de facto on September 19.

Senior army officials described the infiltration attempts as a change in Pakistan’s behavior. Speaking to the media on September 23, General Pandey appears to have recalibrated an earlier assessment. He said: It is simply not possible that such a number of activities could take place without the complicity and connivance of the local commanders of the Pakistani army. He pointed out that, the current level of peace and stability, tourist attendance, in fact, the visit of a large number of ministers in the valley is raging. you arm the so-called hybrid terrorist, the young people who study day and night, they are given a task to strike.

On September 26, guns roared in the Teetwal area along the LoC for the first time since the February agreement. Reports suggested that brief shots were exchanged between the Indian and Pakistani armies. RPGs, 60mm mortar shells, pika and HMG were fired for about 10 minutes, breaking the silence of seven months.

According to the Interior Ministry, 14,000 incidents of shooting and ceasefire violations occurred on the LoC and the international border between India and Pakistan from 2010 to February 2021. This year has seen a considerable drop in ceasefire violations last year, 4,645 took place and around 592 year bringing great relief to soldiers and border populations on both sides.

Many domestic and international observers saw the February 2021 agreement as the first of many steps that could lead to a detente between India and Pakistan. Reports suggested that a diplomatic upgrade was in sight with the reinstatement of the high commissioners, a SAARC summit held in Pakistan, and that the re-establishment of trade relations could normalize relations between the two countries. Due to internal pressure, the Pakistani government and military have set conditions mainly to repeal some of the decisions taken on August 5, 2019 to improve bilateral relations. Moreover, the government did not seem to be on the same wavelength on opening up trade between the two countries. The Pakistani cabinet rejected the Indian initiative’s cotton and sugar import proposal endorsed by Imran Khan in the role of trade minister and later dropped due to backlash within the cabinet.

The two countries failed to move forward with the February 2021 ceasefire agreement. India, which is in a stronger position vis-à-vis Jammu and Kashmir , had no incentive to comply with Pakistan’s request. In essence, India has no concessions to extend to Pakistan, given its dominant position in the equation. Likewise, internal pressure in Pakistan, especially from civilians, has failed to see the point in continuing behind-the-scenes diplomacy without negotiating with New Delhi.

Although both countries have been urged to keep the borders silent, recent events on the LoC suggest that these incentives have lost their longevity. For India, easing tensions on the Western Front while facing a crisis with China on the Real Line of Control (LAC) arguably led to the ceasefire agreement. Likewise, the development of the Afghan situation has made calm over the LOC fruitful for the Pakistani army.

The Afghan situation has worked well in Pakistan’s favor, and fears of chaos in post-US withdrawal Kabul have faded. As a result, Pakistan has little pressure on its western borders with Afghanistan, except for the threat posed by Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan. India’s concerns, particularly the LAC crisis, persist. In addition, the fallout from the situation in Afghanistan has further complicated the security dynamic, mitigating the threat of cross-border militancy.

For India, the continuation of the ceasefire along the border cannot come at the cost of allowing infiltration and smuggling of weapons and narcotics through the LOC. The exchange of gunfire is a deterrent to quell infiltration attempts by increasing costs for Pakistani military outposts along the de facto border.

However, the incidents of September 2021 put the continuation of a renewed ceasefire agreement to the brink. In theory, if the infiltration attempts across the border continue, the patience of the Indian military will be exhausted. It would be, as an established tactic, to shoot at Pakistani military posts in areas where infiltration is attempted.

Imran Khan’s recent statement to the UN suggests a renewed effort to signal to the West that Pakistan sees no possibility of a thaw in bilateral relations between the two countries. At the United Nations General Assembly, Imran Khan said: “Last February, we reaffirmed the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control. The hope was that this would lead to rethinking the strategy in New Delhi. Unfortunately, the BJP government has intensified the repression in Kashmir and continues to vitiate the environment with these barbaric acts. India has a responsibility to create an enabling environment for meaningful and results-oriented engagement with Pakistan.

Recent infiltration attempts and border shootings coincide with statements by Pakistani prime ministers. It is only a matter of time when the guns along the LOC start roaring again, crushing another moment of hope for the locals.

Khalid Shah @khalidbshah is Associate Researcher at ORF. His research focuses on the Kashmir conflict, Pakistan and terrorism. Opinions are personal.

The article was originally published on the Observer Research Foundation website. It was published with permission.

