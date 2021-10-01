LIVE: Young people take initiatives, some enrich themselves with waste, while others raise awareness, says PM Modi | India News

1 October 2021, 12:44 India:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Gram Panchayats and Pani Samitis / Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC) on the Jal Jeevan mission on October 2 at 11 a.m. via video conference, the prime minister’s office said.

October 1, 2021, 12:40 New Delhi:“The mountains of garbage in the cities will be treated and completely eliminated as part of the second phase of Swachta. Such a mountain of garbage has been in Delhi for a long time, it is also waiting to be removed …” said Prime Minister Modi at the launch of Swachch Bharat. 2.0. “Today India processes around 1 lakh of tonnes of waste every day. When we launched the campaign in 2014, less than 20% of the waste was being processed. Today, we treat around 70% of daily waste. Now we have to take it. at 100%, ”added PM Modi. The mountains of garbage in the cities will be treated and completely eliminated as part of the second phase of Swachta. One of these mountains of garbage has been in Delhi for a long time, it is also waiting to be removed …: PM Modi at the launch of Swachch Bharat 2.0 pic.twitter.com/TLBjktiHaz ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

October 1, 2021, 12:33 New Delhi:“Caramel wrappers are no longer thrown on the ground but kept in pockets. Children warn the elders not to throw litter. Young people take initiatives. Some derive their wealth from waste, while others raise awareness. there is awareness, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

1 October 2021, 12:29 New Delhi:“The objective of Swach Bharat Mission 2.0 is to make cities waste-free. With this 2nd phase, we also aim at wastewater management and security, securing city water and ensuring that dirty nullahs do not merge into rivers, ”the prime minister said. Modi on Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 & AMRUT 2.0. This 2nd phase of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 & AMRUT 2.0 is also an important step in the realization of BR Ambedkar’s dreams. It is our privilege that today’s program has been hosted at the BR Ambedkar Center. He believed that urban development was essential for equality: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/LGpUWD311d ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

October 1, 2021, 12:12 Assam:The Assam Congress Questions show a case notice to Sherman Party MP Ali Ahmed. The party told him: “You have over and over again made statements in the media and in public forums against party policies and issues with communal overtones having a great propensity to destroy the social harmony of our state.” The Assam Congress Questions show a case notice to Sherman Party MP Ali Ahmed. The party told him: “You have over and over again made statements in the media and in public forums against party policies and issues with communal overtones having a great propensity to destroy the social harmony of our state.” pic.twitter.com/g7PX8KG2FU ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

October 1, 2021, 12:12 Bombay: The Maharashtra State Resident Physicians Association (MARD) is starting its indefinite statewide strike over their demands, including the removal of tuition fees during COVID. We want written assurance. We did not shut down emergency departments so patient care was not compromised. Academic fees should be removed as there were fewer academics during COVID. Hostel conditions are not good & BMC deducting taxes from doctors allowance: Dr Akshay Yadav, MARD member pic.twitter.com/rVzj8AOQwX ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

1 October 2021, 12:11 India:Tata Sons wins the bid for the national carrier Air India. Tata Sons was the highest bidder. The ministerial group headed by Union Interior Minister Amit Shah approved the offer, sources said. (ANI)

1 October 2021, 12:11 New Delhi:PM Narendra Modi launches Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0, which is designed to make all cities garbage and water free. PM Narendra Modi launches Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0, which is designed to make all cities garbage and water free. pic.twitter.com/IztALYV4rC ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

October 1, 2021, 12:09 World:Haneda Airport in Tokyo canceled 357 flights on Friday due to the powerful Typhoon Mindulle approaching the country, according to the international airport’s schedule. As of Friday morning, 264 flights from Haneda and 93 to the airport have been canceled, while several other flights have been postponed.

October 1, 2021, 12:08 West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged districts of Purulia, Bankura, Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

October 1, 2021, 12:07 Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday October 1, 2021. Punjab’s new chief minister may also meet with some of the top congressional leaders later in the day.

October 1, 2021, 11:24 Madhya Pradesh: “Seven dead – 6 men, 1 woman in a collision between a bus and a truck near the village of Birkhadi in Bhind around 7 am this morning. The rescue operation was carried out immediately. About 14 to 15 injured, all were hospitalized, ”said Manoj Singh, Bhind SP. Madhya Pradesh | Seven dead – 6 men and 1 woman in a collision between a bus and a truck near the village of Birkhadi in Bhind at around 7 a.m. this morning. The rescue operation was carried out immediately. About 14-15 injured, all were hospitalized: Manoj Singh, Bhind SP pic.twitter.com/MZH6hRBZ39 ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

October 1, 2021, 11:24 New Delhi:Supreme Court arrests Kisan Mahapanchayat for approaching court to continue protests by blocking national highways in Delhi-NCR. The Supreme Court said protesting farmers were obstructing traffic, blocking trains and national highways. The Supreme Court is asking Kisan Mahapanchayat, who is seeking permission to allow Satyagrah to be held in Jantar Mantar, to file an affidavit stating that they are not part of the protest by farmers blocking national highways, to here Monday. enter the city.

1 October 2021, 10:27 World:Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced the reopening of international travel and the easing of border restrictions. Morrison said the international border would reopen next month for states that have reached 80% vaccination rates, starting with New South Wales, ABC News reported. Australians and fully vaccinated permanent residents arriving in NSW will be able to quarantine themselves at home for a week, instead of paying thousands to quarantine themselves in a hotel for a fortnight, pending success of the state’s home quarantine trial. Commercial flights from Australia will resume for vaccinated Australians. (ANI)

1 October 2021, 09:40 India:Prime Minister Modi sends birthday greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind. He tweeted: “Because of his humble personality, he has been loved by the whole nation. His interest in empowering the poor and marginalized sections of society is exemplary. May he lead a long and healthy. “ Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. Because of his humble personality, he won the love of the whole nation. Its focus on empowering poor and marginalized sections of society is exemplary. May he lead a long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2021

1 October 2021, 09:38 New Delhi:The Delhi government has authorized the city’s religious venues to reopen for worshipers from Friday in strict adherence to Covid guidelines and standard operating procedures. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority released new COVID-19 guidelines on Thursday. Religious places in the nation’s capital have been closed to worshipers for more than five months, since April 19, following the imposition of a lockdown due to the severe second wave of Covid infections.

1 October 2021, 08:34 Himachal Pradesh: A seven-story building collapsed Thursday night in the Kachi Ghati neighborhood of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district. No casualties were reported in the incident. “ A multi-story building collapsed Thursday night in the Kachi Ghati neighborhood of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district, with no loss of life reported. An investigation has been ordered by the government to investigate the incident, ”Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

1 October 2021, 08:31 Odisha:Odisha’s government banned the sale and use of firecrackers during the holiday season on Thursday, September 30. “In order to protect the health of the general public and curb the spread of infection, the sale and use of firecrackers will remain prohibited during this holiday month”, indicates the order of the state government.

1 October 2021, 08:31 Punjab:According to PTI reports, Navjot Singh Sidhu will remain the leader of the Punjab Congress and a coordination group will likely be set up that will be consulted before any important decisions are made by the Punjab government in the future. Navjot Singh Sidhu met with Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channion on Thursday, September 30. The move came after a more than two-hour meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhavan, which was also attended by Congress Leader and Central Observer Harish Chaudhary, Minister Pargat Singh and Punjab Congress President Kuljit Nagra.

1 October 2021, 08:29 New Delhi:The University of Delhi (DU) will publish today (October 1, 2021) its first cut-off list for the year 2021. Once published, the cut-off list will be available on each college’s websites as well as on the website official of the University of Delhi-du.ac.in. Students can also check the cutoff on admission.uod.ac.in. Students should note that the admission process will be the same as last year, meaning that the entire DU UG admission process would be done online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 October 2021, 08:29 Jammu and Kashmir:A meeting broke out between security forces and terrorists on Friday October 1, 2021 in the Rakhama district of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir police said a terrorist was killed in the shooting. “An unidentified terrorist has been killed. Operation in progress. Police and security forces are at work. Further details will follow,” tweeted police in the Kashmir area.

1 October 2021, 08:28 New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Swachh Bharat-Urban 2.0 Mission and Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation 2.0 at 11 a.m. on Friday October 1, 2021 at Dr. Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 are in line with PM Narendra Modian’s vision and are designed to achieve the aspiration to make all cities waste-free and water-free.