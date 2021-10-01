Jokowi spokesperson explains obstacles behind capital’s move plan





Jakarta – Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said the transfer the national capital The visit to East Kalimantan is a form of alignment of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with the distribution of social assistance in Indonesia. Fadjroel alluded to the obstacles that could potentially arise from supporters of the old habits. “Obstacles to change may arise from supporters of old habits, but the Indonesian nation under the leadership of President Joko Widodo sincerely invites all Indonesian people to work together to overcome the problems and move forward together,” Fadjroel said in a written statement, Friday 1/01). 10/2021). Fadjroel is grateful for the letter from the President (Surpres) regarding the bill IKN was submitted to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Puan Maharani. For Fadjroel, the relocation of the national capital is Jokowi’s step in achieving the focus on Indonesia. The new capital of the country in the middle of the geographical area of ​​the archipelago is a symbol of gradual transformation towards advanced Indonesia. The gradual transformation of old habits into new habits based on principles centered on Indonesia (equal distribution development throughout Indonesia), environmental protection in the face of climate change, a new quality of governance and a gradual and global transformation of social, economic and cultural life ”, declared Fadjroel. Fadjroel then quotes Jokowi’s statement on the transformation of displacement. the national capital this. Previously, Jokowi said that the move to the capital was a transformation and a change in the work culture, the work system and a change in the economic base. “Cultivating the habitus of Advanced Indonesia is the main tenet of IKN transfer in the eyes of President Joko Widodo,” Fadjroel said. The presidential decree regarding the IKN bill was previously submitted by Secretary of State (Mensesneg) Pratikno to Indonesian House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani on Wednesday (9/9). Puan said she would immediately follow through on the presidential decree on the IKN bill. “On this occasion, we, the leadership of the DPR, myself and Pak Dasco (vice-president of the DPR, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad), received the Minister of State and the head of Bappenas who brought the presidential Surpres of the government concerning the capital of the country, “Puan said at a press conference after the surrender of the surpres. “We, in RPD RI, will of course lead the process through the existing mechanism, at a time on which we will agree during the meeting. But of course from today,” he said. he continued. Puan hopes the government can comprehensively disseminate information to the public regarding the plan to relocate the country’s capital. Puan also asked the government to explain in detail to the public the funding mechanism for the relocation of the state capital. “Of course, the government must be able to communicate to the public comprehensively the need to relocate the capital of the country from the point of view of economic, social and governmental efficiency, including the socialization of stages and plans of funding, ”he said. (knv / dhn)

