China’s Big Day begins amid severe power shortage





China’s main holiday began on Friday, as the world’s second-largest economy faces a severe power shortage with President Xi Jinping’s leadership stepping up measures to tackle climate change. More than 650 million trips are expected to be made to China during the holidays as concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak abate, but fears grow that the shock of the power shortage will deal a heavy blow to the economic recovery from the country. President Xi Jinping raises a drink at a reception to celebrate China’s main Golden Week holiday in Beijing on September 30, 2021, the day before the week-long hiatus. (Kyodo) The Global Times, a tabloid of the ruling Communist Party, reported that several parts of China, including Shenzhen, a special economic zone, have taken measures to save electricity during the holidays until next Thursday. In Shenzhen, large-scale light shows will be suspended for seven days, the newspaper said, adding that local authorities are committed to making efforts to ensure power supply during the period when many people are ready to go. enjoy travel and leisure activities such as shopping. Xi vowed that China will peak in carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and aim to become carbon neutral by 2060. In China, however, government regulations on energy consumption, along with rising coal prices, have forced a number of factories to suspend operations, eroding the performance of small businesses in the country. A trade organization in China has urged the Communist-led government to take measures to stabilize the prices of materials and ensure a stable supply of electricity. Since the increase in new infections apparently peaked at the end of February last year, China, dubbed ‘the factory of the world’, has shown signs of a V-shaped economic recovery with a rebound in investment and sales by retail. The country’s economy grew 7.9% from the previous year during the April-June period, after registering its strongest quarterly expansion on record, rising 18.3%, over the years. first three months of 2021. China was also the only major economy to achieve positive growth last year. But the economic outlook has turned bleak amid the recent electricity crisis and growing concerns over a possible default by real estate developer China Evergrande Group, whose liabilities have swelled to around 2,000 billion yuan ($ 310 billion). ). Last year, more than 600 million trips were reportedly made to China for the same vacation in October, pointing out that the coronavirus has been brought under control at home. In 2019, China held a massive military parade in Beijing as part of its celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the Communist regime dubbed “National Day,” a key holiday on the Chinese political calendar. On October 1, 1949, Communist leader Mao Zedong declared the founding of the People’s Republic of China after defeating the Nationalist Army of Chiang Kai-shek. Associated coverage: China asks for Japan’s support to host Beijing Olympics amid pandemic China vows to protect real estate market amid Evergrande woes FOCUS: Release of Huawei CFO could herald the thaw of Sino-US relations and affect Japan

