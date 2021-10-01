Long-time conservative on the dangers of Donald Trump | Opinion





Yes, I guess some might see me as overly worried about the threat to American democracy that Donald Trump and Trumpism (or you might say Trumpian neofascism) pose to the future of the American experiment of democratic autonomy. / republican.

I confess I was extremely alarmed by the threat that Trump and Trumpism posed to the future of this experiment, and the ongoing reports of how close Trump has come, in the months between election day. 2020 and inauguration day, than we previously thought. a successful coup underscores the threat.

As you know, recent reports have shown that Trump and his enablers have put in more effort than we thought at the time, and may have come closer than we thought at the time, to succeeding. a coup that would have ended the long series of peaceful transfers of power. from one president to another.

But Joe Biden has, after all, been sworn in as president and is now the keeper of nuclear codes and other traps in the office.

It should be noted that this was the first time in US history that the losing candidate did not accept the result. Trump still claims to have won the election he lost and, more worryingly, has convinced a sizable minority of Americans (and the overwhelming majority of his supporters) that the election was stolen from him.

Was marred, I suppose, by our long series of peaceful transfers of presidential power, including acceptance by the loser of the election that the election and the judgment of the election had settled the matter.

To say that the dastardly former president (who never won the popular vote) was a sore loser would be an understatement. Trump still has not publicly accepted that he lost the election.

And, while his unprecedented sore loser display was heinous and based on pure fiction, sportsmanship is less important than the transfer of power, despite the failed coup attempt on January 6.

But before you put those worries to bed, I encourage you to read a (very long) editorial in the Sundays Washington Post by Robert Kagan, a longtime Republican neoconservative who quit this party to protest various betrayals of conservatism and republicanism. . At the very least, Kagan is not convinced that the threat of a Trumpian overthrow of democratic republicanism in America is over.

In fact, that is an understatement. Kagan seems terrified that Trump could succeed in stealing the next election ending America’s experiment in democracy.

Kagan’s full piece is here. Feel free to go now and don’t bother with my final paragraphs, which will be made up entirely of excerpts from the article, but keep in mind that the essay is written by a former conservative Republican patriot, who probably voted for every Republican candidate until Trump.

If you haven’t been there yet, here are some excerpts from Kagan:

Amateur efforts to stop the 2020 theft have given way to a nationwide campaign to ensure Trump and his supporters have control over the state and local election officials they lacked in 2020. These officials Recalcitrant Republicans who effectively saved the country from calamity by refusing to falsely report fraud or find more votes for Trump are being systematically removed from office or hounded. Republican legislatures are giving themselves greater control over the election certification process. Since this spring, Republicans have proposed or passed measures in at least 16 states that would move some election authorities from the purview of the governor, secretary of state or other executive leaders to the legislature. An Arizona bill categorically states that the legislature can revoke the issuance or certification of a presidential election certificate by the secretary of state by a simple majority vote. Some state legislatures seek to impose criminal penalties on local election officials suspected of committing technical offenses, including obstructing the view of election observers.

The stage is therefore set for chaos. Imagine weeks of competing mass protests in multiple states as lawmakers on both sides claim victory and accuse the other of unconstitutional efforts to seize power. Supporters on both sides are likely to be better armed and more willing to do harm than they were in 2020.

The fact that [Trump] failed to overturn the 2020 election reassured many that the U.S. system remains secure, although it could easily have gone the other way if Biden hadn’t been safely leading in the four states where the vote was close; if Trump had been more competent and more in control of decision-makers in his administration, Congress, and states. As it stands, Trump almost staged a coup earlier this year.

It would be foolish to imagine that the violence of January 6 was an aberration that will not happen again. Because Trump supporters see these events as a patriotic defense of the nation, there is every reason to expect more such episodes.

German conservatives welcomed Adolf Hitler in large part because they opposed the Socialists more than the Nazis, who, after all, shared many of their basic prejudices.

We are already in a constitutional crisis. The destruction of democracy might not happen until November 2024, but critical steps in that direction are underway now. In a little over a year, it may become impossible to pass legislation to protect the electoral process in 2024. Now, that is only possible because anti-Trump Republicans, and even some Democrats, refuse to tinker with it. systematic obstruction.

Hope you have now clicked through Kagan’s entire post. Otherwise, but if you want another easy opportunity, go to wapo.st/3kNWGsh

And remember this is from a longtime conservative Republican member in good standing of the national security establishment.

Seasoned journalist Eric Black writes Eric Black Ink for MinnPost. Its latest award comes from the Society of Professional Journalists, which announced in May 2017 that it had won the National Sigma Delta Chi Award for Online Column Writing. Email him at [email protected]

