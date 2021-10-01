US says it has been very honest about concerns over Pakistan as a haven for terrorists





The United States said on Thursday it had been very honest about its concerns that Pakistan was a safe haven for terrorists along the border areas of Afghanistan, PTI reported.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15 in a lightning offensive as the United States and its allies withdrew their troops after a 20-year war.

No world power has yet recognized the Taliban government. Pakistan, however, urged countries to engage with the insurgent group and immediately help the new government prevent an impending economic collapse.

Pakistan has been accused of supporting the Taliban even as the insurgent group fought against US-led forces. Islamabad denied this.

As Afghanistan’s neighbor, Pakistan has a responsibility to fight terrorism, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing on Thursday.

I think it is important to continue to remember that the Pakistani people, too, have been the victim of terrorist threats from these groups and along this same border, he added.

Kirby said the United States continues to raise concerns with Pakistan.

Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the country would reassess its relations with Pakistan following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Blinken had said Pakistan had a multiplicity of interests, some of which conflicted with those of the United States.

It is the one of constantly hedging one’s bets on the future of Afghanistan, the one of harboring members of the Taliban, Blinked added. It is one who is also involved in various points of cooperation with us on counterterrorism.

Responding to Blinkens’ comments, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had never heard of such ignorance. He also rejected allegations that Pakistan provided shelter for terrorists.

What are these shelters? Khan had asked. The area of ​​Pakistan along the Afghan border was the most heavily watched by US drones … Surely they would have known if there had been shelters?

Meanwhile, during a meeting of national security chiefs on September 8, Indian and Russian officials warned of terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan, Reuters reported. One official said India was also concerned that terrorist groups in Pakistan would also use Afghan territory to orchestrate attacks.

There was a convergence of views on the presence of international terrorist groups in Afghanistan and the threat of terrorism in Central Asia and India, the official told Reuters.

China’s aggressive nature frequently discussed by Quad members: Kirby

During Thursday’s press conference, the Pentagon spokesman also said that China’s aggressiveness in the Indo-Pacific region is often discussed by Quad members. Quad is an alliance between India, Australia, Japan and the United States.

Now, obviously, what the Chinas are doing in the Indo-Pacific region, the aggressiveness, the coercive nature with which they try to assert their claims, is certainly a frequent topic of discussion with all of our allies and partners, and certainly to inside the Quad, Kirby mentioned.

However, he added that the Quad did not exist just to counter China or its influence.

This [the Quad arrangement] gives us another great opportunity to work multilaterally on all kinds of initiatives that can help create what we really want here, which is a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Kirby said.

