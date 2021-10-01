US appeals court sides with Biden, authorizes continuation of family deportations at border





Migrants, mostly Haitians, board a boat bound for Acandi, Colombia, then cross Panama and continue north, to Necocli, Colombia on September 23, 2021.

Luisa González | Reuters

A US appeals court ruled Thursday that the Biden administration can continue to deport families of migrants caught crossing the US-Mexico border under a Covid-19 pandemic order while a disputing lawsuit the policy continues.

The order, known as Title 42, was issued in March 2020 by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under former President Donald Trump, who cited the need to limit the spread of the coronavirus. A federal judge ruled on September 16 that the policy could not be applied to families, but President Joe Biden’s administration appealed the decision.

In his original ruling against the Biden administration, U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan for the District of Columbia wrote that the public health law on which the Title 42 policy is based does not authorize deportations of migrants.

Deporting asylum seekers deprives them of “the possibility of claiming humanitarian benefits” to which they are entitled under immigration law, he wrote. The order was due to go into effect Thursday, but the Biden administration has appealed.

The judge’s order only applies to families and not to single adults.

Migrants deported from the United States and returned to Mexico under Title 42 walk to Mexico at the Paso del Norte International Border Bridge, in this photo taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on May 18, 2021.

José Luis Gonzalez | Reuters

“We are disappointed with the decision, but it is only a first step in the appeal litigation, and nothing prevents the Biden administration from immediately repealing this horrible Trump-era policy,” Lee said. Gelernt, attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, in a statement.

Biden, a Democrat, faces pressure from Republicans over the number of border arrests, which have hovered around highs in 20 years.

A camp of nearly 15,000 Haitians in south Texas that crossed the Rio Grande River from Mexico has drawn attention to the issue in recent days. Using Title 42 policy, the administration quickly deported thousands of people – including families with young children – to Haiti, a country devastated by political crisis and multiple natural disasters. The US special envoy to Haiti has resigned to protest the deportations.

Thecamp has now been cleared along with several thousand other migrants still detained in the United States awaiting treatment and others released in the United States to face US immigration court hearings.

Biden has come under mounting criticism from some health experts, immigration advocates and fellow Democrats for stopping enforcement of the Title 42 ordinance, which essentially cut off access to the asylum for hundreds of thousands of migrants.

Biden exempted unaccompanied children from the deportation policy in February and his administration had applied it to fewer families apprehended at the border in recent months. In August, the Biden administration deported around 19% of families apprehended at the border under Title 42.

The Biden administration said the Title 42 policy remains necessary to limit the spread of the coronavirus, although it has not provided scientific data to support this rationale.

