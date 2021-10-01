Politics
Geming Jokowi on day of dismissal of 57 KPK employees
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
President Joko Widodo silence when Novel Baswedan and 56 other employees were formally dismissed by the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).PCN), Thursday (30/9). No statement has been made public.
In fact, Jokowi’s attitude was expected by various parties. In addition, Jokowi also demanded that the National Insight Test (KPK) not be the basis for the dismissal of KPK employees.
Quiet
President Jokowi was in Jakarta when the KPK was packed and caught the public’s attention as 57 employees were officially laid off on Thursday (9/30).
Jokowi left the palace when he visited the funeral home of top IDP politician Sabam Sirait in Bintaro, south Jakarta. However, he did not say anything about the KPK.
KPK employees and anti-corruption activists have long urged Jokowi to take a stand to resolve the nationwide insight test controversy. Even Komnas HAM and the mediator sent recommendations to the president.
One of his recommendations is to ask Jokowi to restore the status and appoint employees to become ASN at the KPK. The recommendation was given because Komnas HAM and the Ombudsman found irregularities behind the national analytical test, so it would be better if the dismissal was overturned.
On September 15, Jokowi commented once. But that does not satisfy anti-corruption activists and KPK employees.
“Don’t bring anything to the president. It’s a constitutional courtesy. I must respect the ongoing legal process.”
That’s all Jokowi said on September 15th. At that time, Jokowi felt that the legal proceedings before the Constitutional Court (MK) and the Supreme Court (MA) were still ongoing. He chose to respect the process in both institutions in the name of constitutional comity.
The big day of the dismissal of KPK employees, September 30, has arrived. Roman Baswedan left the Red and White House. They wear things with ribbons pinned to their arms.
Jokowi still hasn’t said a word to the audience. Today, Friday (1/10), it was reported that Jokowi has a working visit to leave Jakarta.
No less than 57 KPK employees have been officially fired as of November 30, 2021. They were hoping that President Jokowi would take a stand, but the person concerned did not say anything. (CNN Indonesia / Andry Novelino).
ASN Police
A few days before his dismissal, the Chief General of the National Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo unveiled the recruitment plan of Novel Baswedan et al. He intends to make the 56 employees of the KPK state civil servants (ASN) within the National Police.
The former head of the national police’s criminal investigation unit claimed to have submitted a proposal to President Joko Widodo. According to him, the proposal received the green light from Jokowi.
This was also confirmed by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno. He said the proposal was discussed with Minister of Administrative Reform (Menpan RB) Tjahjo Kumolo and Head of State Civil Service Agency (BKN) Bima Haria.
However, details of the plan were not disclosed to the public. The proposal was not implemented until the officials were officially dismissed by the KPK.
Professor of Constitutional Law at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Zainal Arifin Mochtar believes that Jokowi should have kept Novel et al at KPK if he had seen irregularities at TWK. The reason is that the recommendations of Komnas HAM and the Mediator clearly refer to this step.
“Is there a different standard between the Pancasilist attitude and love for the country in the KPK and the Pancasilist attitude and love for the country in the police?” Zainal told the Newscast on CNN Indonesia TV on Thursday (9/30).
So far, there has been no further discussion of the fate of Novel Baswedan et al. Employees have yet to make a decision on the national police chief’s offer.
“We do not know for sure, we were not clear on this offer from the head of the national police. We have just heard about it from the media, we have not been officially contacted,” said a former KPK employee, Hotman Tambunan. .
