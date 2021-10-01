Inflation in the country is temporary: PM





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that inflation in the country was temporary and that accelerating work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would soon lower food prices.

“Commissioning of the country’s very first 660 kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line will reduce line losses by 17% to 4%, resulting in the availability of cheap electricity.” for consumers, ”Prime Minister Imran said, addressing the issue. inauguration of the 886 kilometer long Matiari-Lahore CCHT with an electricity production capacity of 4,400 megawatts under the CPEC.

The prime minister said the project would prove to be a “main artery for transmitting energy from the north to the south of the country”.

Imran said that a significant reduction in line losses would save billions of rupees and also reduce the burden on the common man paying expensive electricity bills.

He regretted that the previous government did not carry out fieldwork on the Matiari-Lahore project signed with China in 2013, which caused the population to suffer greatly from power cuts.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction that his government, after coming to power in 2018, carried out the construction works of the ultramodern Matiari-Lahore project and completed them despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides energy, he said, other CPEC projects under the Belt and Road initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding industrialization and innovation in agriculture would be. launched in the next phase.

He hoped that the completion of the CPEC projects would lead to wealth creation and help the government to repay a heavy debt.

Read more: Perspectives of the national electricity plan

Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said the project had been made operational after three-phase testing, including peak seasons, and would help remove the transmission bottleneck.

“CPEC’s energy projects are important pillars of the Pakistani economic system and act as smart and efficient sources of green energy production.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called the operationalization of the 660 KV HVDC project a milestone, saying Pakistan’s power grid system has now entered a new era of development and modernization.

He said cheap electricity was the key to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, promising that China would continue to provide support in this regard.

He mentioned that the 886 km transmission line would span 510 km of highway and create around 70,000 jobs in the country.

State Grid Corporation of China Chairman Xin Baoan, in his video link speech at the ceremony, said the 70th anniversary of the Pakistan-China friendship was marked by cooperation at various levels for the benefit of their country. people.

He said his company would work closely with his local counterparts in Pakistan on energy cooperation projects.

“The HVDC transmission line project will remove energy from the upcoming coal-fired power plants located at Port Qasim, Hub and Thar.”

The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) conducted a study through an international consultant who proposed HVDC technology for bulk power transfer for its cost efficiency and reduced line loss.

In addition, the “right of way” requirement for HVDC lines is lower than for high voltage alternating current (HVAC) lines.

The HVDC line from Matiari to Lahore will consist of 1,973 towers and two converter stations with AC substations, one in Matiari and one in Lahore.

It will have two earthing stations 50-80 km from Matiari and Lahore converter stations and three repeater stations along the route of the line to amplify telecommunication signals, each in Salehpat, Rahim Yar Khan and Hasilpur.

The National Electricity Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved the total project cost of $ 1,658 million, taxes, insurance, etc. included, and issued a tariff determination of Rs 0.74 per kWh at the rate of $ 1.

The monthly HVDC line capacity charges for 4000 MW are approximately 4.2 billion rupees after indexation of the tariff.

The project is executed on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis for a period of 25 years. The operation and maintenance of the converter stations will be carried out by Pak MLTC and that of the transmission line by NTDC.

Nepra has set the line availability factor at 98.5% and any downtime beyond 1.5% authorized unavailability will be penalized.

The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) of the governments of Sindh and Punjab has issued certificates of no objection for the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment).

Testing and commissioning of the project continued for over a year and was completed on August 18, 2021 after its 168-hour trial as well as capacity demonstration tests. APP

Separately, the prime minister chaired a meeting of the National Coordinating Committee for Housing and Construction in which he said he was focusing on food security and climate change, saying he was focusing on food security and climate change. were important issues for Pakistan and the world.

“The government ensures the protection of forest lands to preserve the environment.

The government was taking steps to reclaim occupied lands from the government, he said, ordering that the law to reclaim occupied lands from the state be strictly enforced.

The prime minister said cadastral mapping could identify dead capital and ensure its best use.

The chairman of the Capital Development Authority briefed the participants on the housing projects underway in Islamabad.

He said the development work in Sector I-15 was completed in a short period of one year.

He said the Farash Town Housing Project and other infrastructure projects will be completed soon. The digitization of Islamabad’s forest land register was nearing completion, he added.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill and senior officers attended the meeting.

The Surveyor General gave a detailed presentation on cadastral mapping. He was informed that work was proceeding rapidly on digital mapping and identification of state lands across the country, including Lahore and Islamabad.

An information session was also given on Special Development Zones. Peri-urban settlements in development areas would benefit from basic facilities. The project would contribute to better land use and stop the spread of illegal housing companies.

